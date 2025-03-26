Jasmine Crockett clashes with Laura Loomer's correspondent over Tesla takedown remarks: Watch

Jasmine Crockett was caught on camera in a heated altercation with a correspondent for Laura Loomer. The exchange escalated when the reporter pressed Crockett to clarify her Tesla Takedown Zoom call remarks. Tensions quickly rose, leading to a physical confrontation captured on film. Jasmine Crockett was involved in a physical altercation with a correspondent for Laura Loomer after being pressed about Tesla Takedown remarks. ( (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP))

Also Read: Jasmine Crockett brutally mocks wheel chair-bound Greg Abbott as ‘Governor Hot Wheels’, prompts online uproar

Crockett indulges in a physical confrontation with Loomer’s correspondent

Loomer took it to social media to share about a physical altercation that took place between Crockett and her correspondent in the halls of Congress. She shared the video of the incident which was recorded by Loomer’s correspondent and showed Crockett being asked about the Tesla Takedown Zoom call remarks which prompted her to forcefully shut the camera.

She wrote on X, “Democrat Congresswoman @RepJasmine Jasmine Crockett just physically attacked and assaulted @LoomerUnleashed DC Correspondent @TheCharlesDowns, attempting to violently steal his phone out of his hand after he asked her if she would condemn the violence at @Tesla showrooms that she herself called for on a @Tesla Takedown call to action 5 days ago with violent Democrat activists.”

Loomer continued, “Charles told me Jasmine’s long fingernails scratched his hand, leaving a red mark and indentations from her nails on the top of his hand.” She added, “It’s clear elected Democrats have embraced violence against Trump supporters and members of the independent media, even in the halls of Congress.”

She concluded her remarks with, “@SpeakerJohnson MUST CENSURE Jasmine Crockett immediately for her incitement of violence and her actual violence in the halls of Congress.”

Also Read: What is Signal and can it be hacked? The chat app Trump team used to share ‘Yemen war plans’

Netizens react to Crockett's actions

A user wrote on X, “She needs to be expelled.” A second user wrote, “Violent rhetoric, violent behavior. How far is too far?” A third user wrote, “She can’t condone something she practices.” Another user wrote, “This kid sounds like he’s a newbie for sure but…..there’s ZERO excuse for @JasmineForUS to act like this," while another user wrote, “She is ghetto.”