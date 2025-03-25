Menu Explore
Jasmine Crockett calls Greg Abbott, who is paralyzed below the waist, as ‘Governor Hot Wheels’; Internet fumes

ByShweta Kukreti
Mar 25, 2025 09:11 PM IST

Jasmine Crockett sent the Internet into a frenzy by calling wheelchair-bound Texas Governor Greg Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels.”

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett sent the Internet into a frenzy by calling wheelchair-bound Texas Governor Greg Abbott "Governor Hot Wheels."

Jasmine Crockett and Texas Governor Greg Abbott(X@@CollinRugg)
Jasmine Crockett and Texas Governor Greg Abbott(X@@CollinRugg)

In the now viral video on X, she even referred to Abbott as a “hot ass mess” during her address at Human Rights Campaign event,

“We in these hot ass Texas streets, honey. Y'all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot ass mess, honey.”

Abbott, who is paralyzed below the waist, has spent more than 40 years. He got severely paralyzed in a tragic accident in 1984.

She received mixed response from the X users, as some regarded her remarks as “funny”, while others blasted her for mocking the Texas Governor.

Also Read: Pope Francis' doctors make startling revelation, say wanted to stop his treatment so he could 'die in peace'

Elon Musk and X user react to Jasmine Crockett's remarks

Reacting to Jasmine Crockett's remarks, one user said, “That is a really low blow. Abbott is a great man who has sadly been confined to a wheelchair since he was paralyzed in 1984. Show some respect, Crockett.”

“It's pretty funny,” Co-Owner of Trending Politics Collin Rugg said.

“What a disgusting disgrace!” a third user wrote.

“Imagine the outrage if a Republican said this. The double standards are remarkable,” the fourth user said.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk too reacted too her remarks, by posting two exclamation marks in the comment section.

Know about Greg Abbott

Greg Abbott, who was named among the 100 Most Influential People in the world by TIME in 2024, was elected as Texas Governor to a third term in 2022.

In 2014, he was first elected as Texas's 48th governor. He served as Texas's 50th and longest-serving attorney general prior to being elected governor. In addition, he was a Harris County State District Judge and a Justice on the Texas Supreme Court.

Born in Wichita Falls, Governor Abbott grew up in Duncanville. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, he went on to Vanderbilt University to obtain his law degree. He got paralyzed after a tree fell on him while he was jogging.

Governor Abbott has been wed to the first Hispanic First Lady of Texas, Cecilia, a former principal and teacher since 1981. The duo have one daughter, Audrey.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
