JaYy Wick arrest: Chilling murder allegations against Atlanta rapper explained; ‘as if nothing happened…’

On Wednesday, rapper JaYy Wick of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested for allegedly murdering a teen in Bay County, Florida, hours before a performance at a nightclub on April 25.

Performer JaYy Wick, real name Donald Anderson, has been arrested. (JaYy Wick on Instagram)

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Wick, whose real name is Donald Anderson, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody by the Bay County Sheriff's Office. The 26-year-old is accused of shooting the 18-year-old at Panama City Beach in Florida last month and then performing at the Vibez Night Club in Panama City "as if nothing happened," a statement from the Sheriff read.

A statement from the Bay County Sheriff's Office read: "After opening fire, Anderson fled the scene and continued his night as if nothing happened. But our investigators didn’t stop. They tracked him across state lines to the Atlanta area, where working alongside Panama City Beach PD, the United States Marshal Service, Atlanta PD, and Clayton County PD, he was taken into custody. A firearm was recovered at the time of his arrest."

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{{^usCountry}} As of now, the 18-year-old allegedly fatally shot by JaYy Wick has not been identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, the 18-year-old allegedly fatally shot by JaYy Wick has not been identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We will not tolerate this kind of violent behavior in Bay County," a quote from Sheriff Tommy Ford with the post read. "It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are. If you come to Bay County to commit these crimes, we will find you and hold you accountable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will not tolerate this kind of violent behavior in Bay County," a quote from Sheriff Tommy Ford with the post read. "It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are. If you come to Bay County to commit these crimes, we will find you and hold you accountable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Who Is Rapper JaYy Wick? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who Is Rapper JaYy Wick? {{/usCountry}}

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Rapper JaYy Wick is a rising Southern hip‑hop artist who rose to fame with the viral track 'Pork Chop Sammich.' He sarcastically identifies as He identifies as a white rapper from the South: a matter that has become a focal point in media coverage of Wick.

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Originally from Port St. Lucie, Florida, he spent much of his childhood in Cordele and Americus, Georgia, before relocating to Atlanta. He has spoken about being put up for adoption as an infant, growing up in foster and adopted family settings.

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His song 'Pork Chop Sammich,' released on November 14, 2025, went viral, leading to a record deal. In the interviews he gave after, he recounted living in a trailer park up until just days before signing.

He has over 500,000 followers on Instagram and millions across other platforms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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