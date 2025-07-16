JD Vance casts tie-breaking vote to advance $9bn in DOGE cuts, which 3 Republicans voted against it?

Vice President JD Vance cast a tie-breaking vote on July 15 in order to advance a package that would rescind $9 billion in funding for the federal government. This is a trimmed-down version of Donald Trump’s $9.4 billion rescissions request. JD Vance casts tie-breaking vote to advance $9bn in DOGE cuts (REUTERS/Megan Jelinger TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(REUTERS)

While lawmakers advanced the bill in a 51–50 vote, three Republicans voted against it: Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) The vote was held open for almost half an hour after Sen. Dave McCormick’s (R-Pa.) “yes” vote brought the legislation to 50–50, before VP Vance finally arrived.

The package to cut $9 billion in federal spending happens to be one of the biggest rescissions packages to be approved under the process. This will now go ahead and codify multiple cuts identified by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), including cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and foreign aid.

‘Score for Vance’

Netizens weighed in on the comment section of the above post, with one user saying, “$9 Billion seems low. Can’t they do better?” Another wrote, “America is getting delivered DOGE. As we MANDATED!” “Plot twist: it took a millennial VP to do what three fossilized RINOs wouldn’t, cut spending. Retire them all. JD came to play,” one user wrote, while another said, “Score for Vance. Huge score for all Americans.”

“$9B is 12 hours of federal spending. Truly pathetic that’s all we could barely muster. I’ll be waiting for Trump to go after the “Republicans” who opposed these cuts…Like he’s going after the only true fiscal conservative we have—Thomas Massie,” a user wrote. “I cannot wait for McConnell to leave,” one said, while another wrote, “Collins, McConnell, and Murkowski voted NO to the DOGE cuts. Will Trump call them out on it for being the real RINOs and smear them like he smeared Paul and Massie?” One said, “The Republicans who can’t even agree on a 9billion dollar spending cut are beyond ridiculous. 9b is meaningless, it will take hundreds of billions to make a dent. How can fiscal responsibility possibly be restored with such weakness among Republicans”.