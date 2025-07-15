JD Vance to run for president in 2028? New Bluesky post about ‘future’ sparks frenzy

Vice President JD Vance is setting off political shockwaves after a cryptic social media post hinted at his ambitions beyond the White House’s No. 2 job. Possibly into the top spot itself? J.D. Vance's cryptic social media post hints at presidential ambitions for 2028, garnering significant attention. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

On Monday, Vance took to Bluesky with a message that instantly lit up the internet: “I’ve got an exciting announcement about my political future! #Trump2028,” alongside a photo of him donning a bright red ‘Trump 2028’ cap. With this, a frenzy of speculation is churning that the Ohio Republican is positioning himself to run for president once Donald Trump completes his second and final term.

While President Donald Trump still has over three years left in office, attention is already turning to who might take up the MAGA mantle next. And early signs suggest GOP primary voters are lining up behind Vance.

Notably, a new Emerson College Polling survey shows the vice president as the most popular potential 2028 Republican presidential candidate by a wide margin.

Will Vance’s path to the presidency be a smooth one?

One political expert told Newsweek, “...his fate is tied to the success of Trump's second term, and if that fails to deliver, JD's star will wane.”

Interestingly, Vance's central role in ushering a controversial GOP megabill through the Senate has also drawn fierce backlash from Democrats, who are working quickly to tie his name to its most contentious elements cuts to social programs and benefits. After 27 hours of intense debate, Vance cast the decisive vote that sent the legislation closer to President Trump’s desk.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Vance’s vote an “absolute and utter betrayal of working families,” while California Governor Gavin Newsom said Americans should “bookmark” this moment, calling Vance “the ultimate reason why 17 million Americans will lose their healthcare.”

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined the chorus, posting: “VP Vance has cast the deciding vote in the Senate to cut Medicaid, take away food assistance, blow up the deficit, and add tax breaks for the wealthiest... This bill is unpopular because it is wrong. Congress votes this week, but it’s our voices — and our votes — that will have the final say.”