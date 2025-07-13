JD Vance-Disneyland controversy: VP's Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride sparks row - Here's why

Vice President JD Vance made headlines after he took a day out of his busy schedule to spend time with his family at Disneyland near California’s Anaheim. He was seen strolling through the theme park with his wife, Usha, and their kids. The family hopped on different rides to have a good time, as per TMZ. The move comes as there were protests in parts of California against the Trump administration's immigration policies. JD Vance and his family were spotted at Disneyland on July 12.(Getty Images via AFP)

One ride choice of the Vance family has particularly drawn attention for its controversial nature. It's the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. According to TMZ, JD Vance and his family boarded the controversial ride during their trip to Disneyland. It's a newly revamped ride, which earlier went by the name Splash Mountain. For those unaware, the change of name and storyline of the ride had created a strong stir a few years ago.

JD Vance's Disneyland visit: All about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure controversy

The controversy surrounding Tiana's Bayou Adventure is linked to an old ride, Splash Mountain. The ride was based on an old Disney film, Song of the South, which received backlash for showing slavery in a good light. It was also accused of portraying life in the Southern states after the Civil War in an insensitive manner.

As a result, Disney had to retire the ride. Instead, it was replaced with a ride based on the story of Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog in a bid to promote inclusivity. Since Tiana is a black Princess, many saw it as a symbolic move, The Hill reported. Amid praises from some people, others deemed the name change as a political move.

JD Vance and his family were unbothered by the controversy surrounding the ride, as per TMZ. They were also seen walking towards Tom Sawyer Island.

The Vice President stayed at the Grand Californian Hotel. The place’s security was increased considerably after some protesters took to the streets voicing against immigration policy.

The visit comes just a day after massive Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at two farms in Ventura County, Fox News reported. Federal agents detained almost 200 people as they were believed to be undocumented immigrants.

FAQs

When did JD Vance visit Disneyland with his family?

JD Vance visited Disneyland with his wife, Usha, and their kids on July 12, 2025.

Which controversial ride is JD Vance and his family riding?

JD Vance and his family hopped on the controversial ride, Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Why is Tiana's Bayou Adventure controversial?

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is a revamped version of the old ride, Splash Mountain. The old ride was based on the controversial 1946 film, Song of the South, which was criticized for being racist.