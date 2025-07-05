'Want to build Disneyland in Haryana?': Ex-Jet Airways CEO slams Gurgaon authorities over filthy streets

Aviation industry veteran and former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has launched a scathing criticism of civic authorities in Gurgaon, sharing visuals of urban neglect that have reignited public frustration over cleanliness and infrastructure in the city. Former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor criticised Gurgaon’s civic mess, posting photos of a filthy roadside.(X/@TheSanjivKapoor)

(Also read: Man struggles to escape as car is nearly submerged on flooded Gurgaon road. Viral photo)

On Saturday, Kapoor took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to post photos showing heaps of garbage scattered along a roadside in Sector 44, Gurgaon, with several cows standing or sitting amid the mess. The images, taken from inside a car, also included a screengrab from Google Maps confirming the location.

Kapoor wrote, “Months later, worse than ever before. Shame on you, @MunCorpGurugram @DC_Gurugram @cmohry — no respect for the land, for tax-paying citizens, and not even for the cows! And you want to build a Disneyland in Haryana? Ludicrous!”

Tags PM Modi in plea for action

Kapoor also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for urgent intervention. “@narendramodi ji, please do something! #SwachhBharat.”

Check out his post here:

Kapoor earlier defended Air India amid crash backlash

The former airline executive has recently been in the spotlight not only for his civic commentary but also for defending Air India, amid widespread criticism following the crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad this June, which claimed the lives of over 260 people.

(Also read: Ex-Jet Airways CEO slams woman who trolled Air India: 'One tragedy and people lose all sense of perspective')

In response to calls for banning the airline, Kapoor posted, “Amazing! Tens, even hundreds of thousands are killed in road & rail accidents each year in India — 2,000+ a year on Mumbai's suburban rail alone — and people don't bat an eyelid. Air India has had a stellar safety record for decades. One tragedy and people lose all sense of perspective.”

He also highlighted the aircraft’s strong global safety record: “Maybe because until the tragedy of AI-171, the Boeing 787 had flown over 5 million flights since its launch without a crash or fatality? Air turnbacks and minor tech glitches occur several times a day across all aircraft types. Flying remains the safest form of transportation.”