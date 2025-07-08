Disney has surprised millions of fans around the world by offering a sneak peek into several of its upcoming shows that will be released this year. On Tuesday, July 8, a short teaser was shared on YouTube, featuring clips from several of the new shows that will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu. Percy Jackson to Wonder Man: Disney’s ‘Coming Soon’ teaser offers sneak peek into upcoming shows (Disney Plus screenshot/YouTube)

The minute-long clip gives fans a brief looks at various projects, including snippets from the returning series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the King of the Hill revival as well as Only Murders in the Building.

Now, let us look at the new series, including The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, Chad Powers, All’s Fair and Wonder Man. Of course, there was Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

Starting off with Chad Power, the clip gives a 'xenomorph' close-up from Alien: Earth, followed by All's Fair. People can see quick shots of a chariot race as well as Rosemarie DeWitt as Circe (C.C.) in Percy Jackson, while Hank receives an unexpected hug from Boomhauer in King of the Hill.

Selena Gomez makes an appearance saying, "We’re all going to hell,” in Only Murders in the Building.

What to expect

All the shows that have been featured in the teaser will have their premiere, starting from July 11 with the film Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

The fourth installment in the Zombies franchise has been directed by Paul Hoen and features Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell and Freya Skye.

Meanwhile, shows like King of the Hill, Alien: Earth and The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will be having their debuts in August on Hulu as well as Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

Kim Kardashian-starrer legal drama series All’s Fair is schedule for its premiere in the fall. Created by Ryan Murphy, it also stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close among others.

The much-awaited second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Wonder Man will come out in December 2025.

Percy Jackson, a fantasy series, has Walker Scobell playing the lead role. He is accompanied by Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri and Daniel Diemer.

As of now, the next season of Only Murders in the Building does not have a premiere date. All of the previous seasons had late summer and fall runs.

FAQs

1. Who all are there in Only Murders in the Building?

It features Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne among others.

2. When will new season of King of the Hill come out?

It will release in August on Hulu.

3. What is Alien: Earth?

The science fiction horror series has been created by Noah Hawley and is said to be based on the Alien franchise. Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther and Samuel Blenkin are there in it.