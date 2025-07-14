JD Vance claps back at Disneyland criticism with one-line reply: ‘Had a great…'

US Vice President JD Vance has hit back over the hate he has been facing over his recent family trip to Disneyland, especially after California Governor Gavin Newsom targeted the Republican over the recent anti-immigration raids in the state while he enjoyed the theme park with his wife, Usha Vance and two children. Videos of the Vance family at the amusement park quickly spread online on Saturday, including ones that targeted the US Vice President over his way of running. Videos of the JD Vance's family at the amusement park quickly spread online on Saturday(AP)

In a snarky comment, Newsom shared a post on X, addressing Vance. “Hope you enjoy your family time, JD Vance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t,” he said. Vance, however, seemed unaffected by the comments and online hate and replied: “Had a great time, thanks.”

The Vances' trip was marred by protesters berating the vice president over recent immigration raids. Protesters even showed up at the hotel where the Vances were reported to be staying.

On social media, users poked fun at clips of JD Vance, mocking the politician's manner of running. "This is the 'alpha male' MAGA keeps telling us about? Really?" said one user.

Others came up with the moniker "JD Prance," comparing the running to the Pirates of the Caribbean character Jack Sparrow. "JD Vance is running like a kid late to a Dungeons & Dragons tournament who forgot his dice," said one user.

However, MAGA supporters rushed to defend the vice president, calling out those mocking him. "JD Vance running after his kid at Disney is the most normal dad thing ever. Had Secret Service or a nanny chased after the kiddo, that’s when I would have judged. Get a life people. Be grateful our VP and Second Lady are human and good parents," said one of them.

Another added, "How can a video of JD Vance running towards maybe his kids, maybe whatever, be an internet sensation? What’s wrong with some people?"