‘Jealous’: Trump snaps back at Joe Biden for mocking his latest ‘golf accomplishment’

US President Joe Biden on Sunday took a dig at his rival Donald Trump by offering less-than-sincere congratulations to his predecessor over his latest ‘golf accomplishment’. Last evening, Trump, 77, on his social media platform Truth Social boasted about winning two trophies at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida.(AP)

Last evening, Trump, 77, on his social media platform Truth Social boasted about winning two trophies at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida and hailed the achievement as “great honour”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reacting to Trump's post, Biden wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.”

“A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting. The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!” the former US President wrote on Truth Social.

Biden's response to Trump garnered the attention of netizens, causing 'Dark Brandon' to trend on X. While one user said, “This is one of the greatest moments in Twitter history”, another wrote, “Dark Brandon just killed a man.”

Trump hits back at ‘crooked’ Biden

The Trump camp promptly hit back at Biden following his tweet, with his campaign team blasting the 81-year-old president's physical capabilities.

Calling Biden "crooked", Trump spokesperson told The Hill that the incumbent president is "jealous" of the GOP leader's achievements. The Trump aide then blasted Biden saying that “anything he does physically is an embarrassment,” be it "falling off his bike, whiffing on golf balls, or just generally falling on his ass in front of the world".

Biden and Trump clinch party nominations, head toward 2024 presidential rematch

As Biden and Trump approach a rematch for presidential elections in November, the incumbent president has been openly slamming his predecessor and GOP rival. He even mocked Trump over his financial woes last week when he declared that he is unable to pay his $464 million fraud bond.

During a fundraiser, Biden said that “a defeated-looking man" with crushing debt came up to him. “And I had to look at him and say, ‘Donald, I’m sorry. I can’t help you.’”

As per The Hill/Decision Desk HQ's national survey, Trump wins against Biden by a single percentage point in a head-to-head poll.

Trump's edge over Biden climbs to 1.9 percent in three-way possible contests that include independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has an approval rating of 9.8 percentage points.