Billionaire Investor Nelson Peltz says he will vote for Donald Trump, rather than ‘old Joe Biden’

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz expressed his intention to support former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, according to Financial Times. FILE PHOTO: Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

Peltz’s decision is influenced by his reservations regarding the current 81-year-old President Joe Biden’s capability to serve.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During the interview, Peltz stated, “It will probably be Trump and I’m not happy about that,” when discussing his presidential candidate preference.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}