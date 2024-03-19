 Billionaire Investor Nelson Peltz says he will vote for Donald Trump, rather than ‘old Joe Biden’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Billionaire Investor Nelson Peltz says he will vote for Donald Trump, rather than ‘old Joe Biden’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 19, 2024 10:49 AM IST

Good News for Donald Trump amid several legal woes as investor Nelson Peltz favours the former President in upcoming election.

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz expressed his intention to support former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, according to Financial Times.

FILE PHOTO: Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

Peltz’s decision is influenced by his reservations regarding the current 81-year-old President Joe Biden’s capability to serve.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During the interview, Peltz stated, “It will probably be Trump and I’m not happy about that,” when discussing his presidential candidate preference.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Billionaire Investor Nelson Peltz says he will vote for Donald Trump, rather than ‘old Joe Biden’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On