Billionaire Investor Nelson Peltz says he will vote for Donald Trump, rather than ‘old Joe Biden’
Mar 19, 2024 10:49 AM IST
Good News for Donald Trump amid several legal woes as investor Nelson Peltz favours the former President in upcoming election.
Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz expressed his intention to support former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, according to Financial Times.
Peltz’s decision is influenced by his reservations regarding the current 81-year-old President Joe Biden’s capability to serve.
During the interview, Peltz stated, “It will probably be Trump and I’m not happy about that,” when discussing his presidential candidate preference.
{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}
