Jeanine John Taele: Notebook, modified AR-15 rifle found on Trump golf club suspect raise alarm

Jeanine John Taele, a 38-year-old California man, has been arrested outside Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes on Monday. Authorities said he was carrying a concealed firearm and was allegedly monitoring security activity ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit.

Jeanine John Taele, a 38-year-old California man, has been arrested outside Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes on Monday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

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A subsequent search of his home uncovered an illegally modified AR-style rifle, a handgun, body armor, high-capacity magazines and notebooks that contained “concerning statements" according to investigators.

The US Secret Service is investigating whether Taele posed a threat to the president. However, CNN reported that investigators had not identified any current indication that he was planning an attack. Officials stressed that the investigation remains active.

Also read: Who is Jeanine John Taele? Man arrested at Trump's California golf club amid apparent assassination threat

What investigators recovered during the search?

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Taele was allegedly taking photographs and videos on the golf club grounds and appeared to be observing “security-planning activities.” Deputies arrested him on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition.

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{{^usCountry}} Detectives assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force later executed a search warrant at Taele’s residence on Monday because of the “potential security implications” surrounding the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Detectives assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force later executed a search warrant at Taele’s residence on Monday because of the “potential security implications” surrounding the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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During the search, investigators recovered:

An illegally modified AR-style rifle

A .45-caliber pistol

Body armor

High-capacity magazines

Ammunition

Radio signal devices

Multiple notebooks containing what officials described as “concerning statements.”

Authorities have not disclosed the contents of the notebooks or elaborated on what made the writings concerning. They also have not announced any terrorism-related charges.

The sheriff’s department also said Taele is under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department in connection with a separate robbery case. Further details about that investigation have not been released.

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Secret service and FBI continue investigation

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The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the U.S. Secret Service are assisting in the investigation. Officials said additional charges could be filed as investigators continue reviewing the evidence.

In a statement, the sheriff’s department sought to reassure the public, saying investigators have “identified no credible threat to our communities” at this time. Officials added that the case demonstrates the importance of cooperation between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in identifying suspicious activity before it escalates.

Investigators have also not released information about a possible motive. It remains unclear whether Taele was specifically targeting the president or was present for another reason. The Secret Service has not publicly commented beyond confirming its involvement in the investigation.