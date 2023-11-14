Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez host star studded engagement party in Beverly Hills; ‘I look forward to being Mrs Bezos’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez who were recently captured for the cover page of Vogue magazine reportedly hosted a lavish engagement party in Beverly Hills, California. Sánchez, 53, and Bezos, 59, had got engaged in May.

Lauren Sanchez has shared the images from Vogue photoshoot on her Instagram(@laurenwsanchez)

According to a Page Six report the grand party was attended by Hollywood A-listers that included Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock and Salma Hayek.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez guest list

The venue is said to be the home of designer Diane Von Furstenberg and media mogul Barry Diller, according to Page Six.

Page Six report also reports, Jeff Bezos gave “an incredible” and “heartfelt” speech to his fiancée, Lauren and Nineties Pieces of You singer Jewel performed an original song she wrote for the couple called Legendary.

The A-list party also included other big honchos - Disney CEO Bob Iger, Kris Jenner, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Jessica Alba, designer Stacy Bendet and Hugh Jackman’s ex, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Also at the engagement party were Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Miranda Kerr and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, James Brolin, jewelry designer and Hollywood scion Jennifer Meyer, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and Hollywood financier Vivi Nevo.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Vogue interview

In a recent interview with the Vogue the couple opened up about their romance and the wedding plans. “We’re still thinking about the wedding,” Sánchez said, “what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!” Vogue report states, Jeff proposed at the start of their summer at sea, hiding the ring under her pillow after a starlit dinner à deux. She found it at bedtime, her makeup off. “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she told the magazine.

Lauren posted images from the Vogue photoshoot on her instagram profile and called it a surreal feeling, “From a wide-eyed girl in New Mexico who would eagerly run to the store to grab the latest @voguemagazine, to now finding myself gracing its pages, my heart is filled with so much love and gratitude. It's a surreal experience that I never could have imagined.”

“I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos,” Sanchez told and as for her wedding dress, she says she has her eyes on designs by Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana or Valentino.

Jeff recently announced his plans of shifting out of Seattle and settling down in Miami.

