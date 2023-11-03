close_game
'It's an emotional decision for me', Amazon boss Jeff Bezos says bye to Seattle

ByHT News Desk
Nov 03, 2023 09:52 AM IST

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is shifting out of Seattle and will be moving to Miami.

Amazon founder, executive chairman, Jeff Bezos has decided to shift base out of his childhood home, and place where he built his company, Seattle.

FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)

In an emotional Instagram post with an old video of his Seattle garage where he spent hours in the initial era of Amazon in 1994 and grew it into one of the biggest retailers in the world.

"As exciting as the move is, it's an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart," the billionaire said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Jeff announced that he will be moving to his childhood home of Miami from Seattle to be near his parents and his space firm Blue Origin's Cape Canaveral operations.

Bezos added, “Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage. That’s my dad behind the camera in this video, touring Amazon’s first “office.” My parents have always been my biggest supporters.”

Why is Jeff Bezos shifting to Miami

“They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami.”

Private space company Blue Origin's operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral, Bezos added.

“I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.”

Bezos' decision to shift out of California to Florida will be a big setback for the state as Amazon's rapid growth transformed Seattle's South Lake Union district. The facility houses many Indian workers employed in it's various units. In a decade he replaced warehouses and parking lots with offices towers, highly paid tech workers and expensive eateries. The growth contributed to an economic boom and rising rents.

Sign out