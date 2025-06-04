Jessie J reveals breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video; Know about its stage, upcoming surgery and her net worth

Jessie J disclosed that she has been diagnosed with early stage of breast cancer in a heartfelt statement to her social media followers. Jessie J announced her early-stage breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram video, emphasizing transparency and the importance of sharing her journey.

On June 3, the 37-year-old British music sensation revealed the news in an unfiltered Instagram video, highlighting the value of transparency while acknowledging her initial reluctance. The “Who You Are” singer disclosed that she has been going through a number of tests in the past several months and that the diagnosis was made shortly before the April release of her single “No Secrets.”

In 2010, Jessie J, whose true name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, became well-known in the UK after releasing the popular song “Do It Like a Dude.” She garnered international fame in 2011after releasing “Price Tag.”

Jessie J opens up about upcoming surgery, undergoing tests

On Instagram, she told her 13.9 million followers: “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.”

“I'm highlighting the world ‘early.’ Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it,” she continued.

The vocalist stated that she isn't discussing it properly and is “not processing it because I'm working so hard,” in order to cope with the diagnosis. She shared the news with others as she wanted to be transparent.

“I know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book,” the London-born crooner said. “It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse. That's the bit that kills me.”

Stressing that this “wasn't something” she planned, Jeessie J called the whole topic and situation “weird”.

Jessie J announces break from music

She further stated that she will be “disappearing for a bit” following the Summertime Ball in order to get surgery, but she has promised to return with more music and huge t*ts.

After posting the video to Instagram, the singer wrote, “No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called 'Living my breast life'? All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug.”

Meanwhile, several singers like Marvin Humes and Leona Lewis OBE have extended their best wishes to Jeessie J.

What is the net worth of Jessie J?

Jessie J has a $30 million fortune, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Popularity came to Jessie J following the publication of her first hit, “Do It Like a Dude.” She also writes the lyrics to songs by Chris Brown and Miley Cyrus, including “Party in the USA.” She has sold nearly three million albums and twenty million singles worldwide to date. In2019, she participated in the Chinese contest “I Am a Singer.” According to reports, she received $25 million for her appearance on the show.