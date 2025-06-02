Miss World 2025 winner Opal Suchata Chuangsri talks about getting breast cancer at 16, acting plans

Opal Suchata Chuangsri has scripted history by becoming the first Thai woman to clinch the Miss World crown, and she is determined to use the win for a good cause. She says she wants to raise awareness and shun misconceptions around breast cancer and not chase any acting dream. Also read: Meet Miss World 2025 winner Opal Suchata Chuangsri: 8 things to know about first woman from Thailand to win the crown Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World 2025 on Saturday at the grand finale in Hyderabad.(Instagram)

Sitting in her hotel room in Hyderabad, shuffling through all the paperwork which will help her get back home, Opal spoke to Hindustan Times Digital about her aspirations and shunning the 'beauty without brains’ misconception.

On winning the crown

Thailand's Opal was crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad on Saturday. Opal was crowned Miss World Thailand 2025 on April 22, just a week before she departed to Hyderabad to participate in the 72nd edition of the Miss World.

Opal admits that she is still waiting for the feeling of winning the crown to sink in.

“It feels like a dream. It's so unreal. I was so shocked when I got crowned. Now, all I think about is just how the people back in my country would be so happy. This is the first crown for Thailand... My journey has been for three years in this pageant field, so this is a big milestone in my life and my career,” Opal tells us.

Reflecting on what the crown means to her, the 21-year-old shares, “It marks another point of success in terms of how my country is on the international stage... Also, about how I address the social issues which are relevant to other countries. It’s basic healthcare for women. So, the crown marks another success stage of my ‘beauty with purpose’ project...My voice is bigger with more spotlight shining on me.”

On raising awareness for breast cancer

Opal is using her platform to promote breast cancer awareness through her Opal For Her campaign. And it stems from personal experience as she got a breast lump removed surgically at the age of 16.

“When I had my breast lump removal surgery, I was 16, and we were unable to compete at the time. However, I started raising awareness with people around me because it's not very common that it happens at a young age. I was very shocked about what happened to me. That's why I wanted to speak up about it”.

When she joined pageantry, Opal realised the power of her voice, as she admits, “before that, I was an ordinary girl with no platform, trying to raise awareness with people around me”. “When I got the chance to join pageantry, it turned out to be a bigger opportunity for me to speak up,” she says.

Opal admits that there are still many misconceptions attached to breast cancer. “A lot of people have an understanding that breast cancer or cancer in general, mostly happens to those who are above the age of 30-40... That’s not true... Also, people think cancer can’t be cured... It is curable if you detect it early. These are some things that I would like to address,” she says.

Acting dreams

Opal recognises that her Miss World win can open numerous doors, including a potential entry into Bollywood. But she's focused on her mission to raise awareness about breast cancer and doesn't want to get sidetracked from her goal.

“I'm quite far away from the industry. Since I'm in India and I was crowned in India, maybe there will be an opportunity to offer in the future. But I will work on that after I finish my reign as Miss World... Winning the crown comes with a responsibility and opportunity,” she shares.

Opal continues, “It is really important to really prioritise all the things that I need to do during my reign. Since there is a spotlight on one, I want to address the social issues that need to be told to the world”.

Misconceptions around beauty pageants

These days, a lot of people think beauty pageants demean the concept of beauty by setting unrealistic standards. However, Opal doesn’t agree with this.

“In Miss World, we all looked different. So, there are no such standards of how we look. Because none of us look the same. People in this world have already learned that we are unique in our ways. We need to tell younger generations that it is important to find beauty in themselves. There is no need for a feeling for them to fit into certain standards,” she says.

“We should look at ourselves and set ourselves with our standard of being better than we were yesterday,” asserts Opal, adding, “we all have flaws, and now we're starting to accept that imperfection is perfection”.

At the moment, Opal is excited to get back home. “I'm still working on it. I will reach home hopefully soon. My people are going crazy right now. I'm very excited for the homecoming,” she ends.