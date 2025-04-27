Jiggly Caliente dies at 44: What was the cause of RuPaul's Drag Race Star's death?

Jiggly Caliente, a star of RuPaul's Drag Race, passed away at the age of 44. Caliente, whose real name was Bianca Castro, died on Sunday, April 27, according to a statement her family shared on Instagram. Her death comes days after she had a leg amputation due to a “severe infection.” Jiggly Caliente: The iconic drag superstar was known for appearing on Drag RaceCredit: Instagram(Instagram)

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends,” the family said.

They family described Caliente as “a luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy,” who “touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.”

“Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever,” the family statement continued. “She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

Jiggly Caliente suffered ‘serious health setback’

Caliente's family confirmed on April 24 that she had suffered a "serious health setback" and that a viral infection had forced her to have her right leg amputated.

They also stated that Caliente would no more be participating in any public appearances or serving as a judge on the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines.

In 2011, Caliente gained fame during RuPaul's Drag Race season four. She subsequently came out as transgender in 2016.

Jiggly Caliente's fans pay tributes to late star

Fans hurried to social media to pay their condolences shortly after the devastating news of her death was made public. “My heart aches, I love you, i love you, i love you. It is my hopes that you are at peace now,” one person commented.

“I love u so much babes. Thank you for your friendship. You always make me laugh and lit up every room. Your laugh is my favorite and I will always cherish you,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, fellow drag queen Ella Vaday expressed shock over her death, saying: “Omg so sad, always so sweet to me, Rest in Power girl.”