Jill Biden interview: Joe Biden stroke fears during debate with Trump draws backlash; ‘covered it up’

Jill Biden, wife of former president Joe Biden, shared that she was scared her Democrat husband was getting a stroke when he was debating Donald Trump. Her comments during an interview were shared in a Fox News segment, which also played a recording of how Jill had conducted herself after the debate.

Joe Biden had debated Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. (AP)

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The debate had come as part of the presidential campaign that would see Trump return to the White House. “I wasn't horrified, I was frightened,” Jill could be heard saying. “I have never seen Joe like that, before or since,” she continued.

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“As I watched it, I thought, oh my god, he's having a stroke,” Jill further shared, adding that it ‘scared’ her to death. The Fox News segment then played a part of Jill's speech after the debate, where she could be heard congratulating Joe Biden on a job well done.

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{{^usCountry}} “You did such a great job, you answered every question, you knew all the facts,” Jill said, asking the crowd, “What did Trump do?” before following up with the reply that he ‘lied’. The video can be seen here. Jill Biden's interview draws backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You did such a great job, you answered every question, you knew all the facts,” Jill said, asking the crowd, “What did Trump do?” before following up with the reply that he ‘lied’. The video can be seen here. Jill Biden's interview draws backlash {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The former first lady's words were met with backlash from many of the MAGA supporters. Nick Sortor, an independent journalist who shared the snippet of the interview on his X feed wrote “Jill then COVERED IT UP so that she didn't have to give up power and could continue pulling the strings of the presidency in the background. She says she'd never seen him do that before OR after that debate. A TOTAL lie.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former first lady's words were met with backlash from many of the MAGA supporters. Nick Sortor, an independent journalist who shared the snippet of the interview on his X feed wrote “Jill then COVERED IT UP so that she didn't have to give up power and could continue pulling the strings of the presidency in the background. She says she'd never seen him do that before OR after that debate. A TOTAL lie.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another journalist, who was formerly with Newsmax and Fox added “If you recall, Jill told Joe he did great immediately after the debate. She also accused President Donald Trump of being a liar. Jill is now claiming she’s never seen Joe get like that.”

Yet another added “MILLIONS were manipulated. Absolutely insane.” Meanwhile, Alex Thompson, who has worked for Axios and CNN cast doubt on Jill's version of events. He shared on X that Biden's aides had told him and CNN's Jake Tapper that ‘they had seen him act that way before and after.’

“Those moments became more difficult to predict and conceal. And Jill joined Biden for several campaign events after the debate including a rally the next day,” the reporter added, expressing doubt about Jill's assertion that she'd never seen Biden that way before, or since.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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