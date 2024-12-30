Menu Explore
Jimmy Carter death: Flags at half-staff to gun salutes, what we can expect after former president's passing

BySumanti Sen
Dec 30, 2024 06:55 AM IST

While Jimmy Carter’s specific funeral arrangements are unknown, here’s what we can expect after his death.

Jimmy Carter, the longest-living president in US history, died aged 100 in Plains, Georgia, after spending nearly two years in hospice care. The former president’s son, Chip Carter, remembered him as a “hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love.”

Jimmy Carter death: Flags at half-staff to gun salutes, what we can expect after former president's passing (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)
Jimmy Carter death: Flags at half-staff to gun salutes, what we can expect after former president's passing (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

The Carter Center announced, “There will be public observances in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., followed by a private interment in Plains, Georgia. The final arrangements for President Carter’s state funeral, including all public events and motorcade routes, are still pending.”

While Carter’s specific funeral arrangements are unknown, here’s what we can expect after his death:

Flags to be lowered to half-staff: According to federal law, flags on all federal buildings, grounds, and naval vessels are supposed to be lowered to half-staff for 30 days after the death of a president.

Joe Biden to declare a National Day of Mourning: Sitting presidents generally make an address after the death of a predecessor, and typically declare a National Day of Mourning on the day of the funeral. On such a day, the federal government shuts down, and both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq markets do not trade.

Ceremonial gun salutes to start before the funeral: The death of presidents and former presidents are honoured with a ceremonial gun salute as per military tradition. After the death of Gerald Ford, the Air Force said, “On the day after the death of the president, a former president or president-elect—unless this day falls on a Sunday or holiday, in which case the honor will rendered the following day—the commanders of Army installations with the necessary personnel and material traditionally order that one gun be fired every half hour, beginning at reveille and ending at retreat.”

Funeral process likely to last five days: Former presidents are generally buried five days after their death so as to allow for a period of remembrance. Presidents often decide everything from whether they lie in state at the Capitol to the motorcade route.

Presidents to gather: It is during presidential funerals that Americans are likely to witness all living former presidents gather together, keeping aside their political differences. Memorial services are generally held at the Washington National Cathedral, following which the late president’s body is taken to its final resting place.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
