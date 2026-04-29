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Jimmy Kimmel firing row: When Trump joked about his own death; ‘should be fired for that’

Donald Trump's remark about his death at a White House event has reignited his feud with Jimmy Kimmel.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 09:05 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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A remark by Donald Trump at a White House event has added to his feud with Jimmy Kimmel, after the US president appeared to joke about his own death. It prompted the late-night host to call out the irony.

The exchange comes days after Kimmel sparked outrage with a joke aimed at Melania Trump during a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner segment on his show.(AFP)

The moment unfolded during a garden party at the White House held in honor of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were visiting as part of a commemorative tour, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Speaking about his parents’ 63-year marriage, Trump turned to Melania Trump and said, “That’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. It’s just not gonna work out that way.”

The remark drew attention as it appeared to allude to his own lifespan. Melania Trump was seen reacting with a smirk.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, has been married to Melania, 56, for over two decades.

Kimmel’s response

Addressing the comment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel reacted with disbelief. “Wait a minute. Did he just make a joke about his death?” he said, drawing applause from the audience. He then added, “My God, you should be fired for that.”

The comment drew backlash from Trump allies, with both Donald and Melania Trump calling for action.

Also Read: Melania Trump breaks silence after Jimmy Kimmel's ‘an expectant widow’ dig: ‘Enough is enough’

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Kimmel “should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” while Melania urged the network to “take a stand.”

Tensions escalated further after a reported security scare involving Trump and members of his cabinet days later. While there is no evidence linking the incident to Kimmel’s remarks, some supporters renewed calls for the comedian’s dismissal.

Neither ABC nor its parent company Disney has announced any action against Kimmel.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Jimmy Kimmel firing row: When Trump joked about his own death; ‘should be fired for that’
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