Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension likened to Nazi Germany by ex-Trump lawyer, ‘Trump is waging war on…’

Donald Trump’s former White House lawyer Ty Cobb has compared Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension to actions taken in Nazi Germany, according to Mirror. Cobb, who served as Trump’s attorney during his first term, spoke after Kimmel’s ABC show was pulled on Monday. Kimmel had made comments about Charlie Kirk’s death during his broadcast. By Wednesday, ABC announced Kimmel would be suspended “indefinitely.” Jimmy Kimmel made comments about Charlie Kirk’s death during his broadcast.(AP)

Disney is in talks about Kimmel’s possible return following backlash and protests outside the company’s Burbank headquarters.

“It’s evocative of what we’ve seen throughout history. I mean, in 1939, Dr [Joseph] Goebbels, at Hitler’s instruction, removed five comedians, or witticists as they were called at the time, from the airwaves in Germany, for criticizing or making fun of the government in a satirical] way,” Cobb said.

Goebbels served as Hitler’s Propaganda Minister from 1933 until 1944. After Hitler’s death, Goebbels and his wife killed themselves and their children to avoid capture.

‘Trump is waging war on people who offend him’

Cobb also drew comparisons to Russia, saying Putin “systematically silenced political media outlets” in the 2000s.

“Trump is waging war on people who offend him,” Cobb said. “He’s all about vengeance. Sadly, his subordinates, like one of the Project 2025 authors, Brandon Carr of the FCC, are following in line.”

“These people are abandoning our constitutional rights and our constitutional freedoms,” he added.

Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension

Kimmel’s suspension came after he said on his show, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kimmel then criticized Trump, adding, “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay?”