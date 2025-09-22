'Embodied MAGA warrior': What Sergio Gor said about Charlie Kirk at TPUSA chief's memorial service

Sergio Gor, the head of presidential personnel and Trump's pick for ambassador to India, paid tribute to Charlie Kirk on Sunday at his memorial service in Glendale, Arizona. White House Presidential Personnel Office Director Sergio Gor speaks during a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, Arizona, U.S.,(REUTERS)

Taking to the state, Sergio Gor praised Charlie Kirk's commitment to Donald Trump's vision of 'Make America Great Again' and called on the audience of thousands to build on what the Turning Point USA boss started.

Calling him the embodiment of a "MAGA warrior," Gor added that Kirk was more than an activist. Follow LIVE updates on Charlie Kirk memorial here

"Charlie knew that we were in a spiritual war for the heart, soul and future of America," said Gor.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and Trump ally, was shot dead on September 10 while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. The alleged shooter, identified as Tyler Robinson, was arrested 33 hours after the assassination.

Also Read | Tulsi Gabbard vs Trump at Charlie Kirk's funeral service; here's what happened

Following Kirk' s death, many US government officials, Trump allies and conservative leaders praised Kirk for his work and strongly condemned his assassination.

A memorial service was held for Charlie Kirk at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on September 21. The event was attended by tens of thousands of people, along with high profile guests such as US president Donald Trump, vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio, director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and more.