Tulsi Gabbard vs Trump at Charlie Kirk's funeral service; here's what happened

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, has arrived at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to attend and speak at Charlie Kirk’s public memorial service. President Donald Trump has also landed in Arizona aboard Air Force One and is expected to arrive at the stadium shortly. Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard will speak at Charlie Kirk's funeral service in Arizona on Sunday.(AP)

This comes a day after reports emerged revealing that Gabbard's office revoked the security clearances of 37 individuals last month without informing the White House in advance.

According to The Guardian, this list included senior deputies to CIA Director John Ratcliffe. President Trump's aides say the 44-year-old intelligence chief blindsided them by not disclosing the move beforehand.

Also Read: Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Trump lands in Arizona for Kirk's memorial service; Elon Musk spotted in stadium

On August 19, Gabbard posted on X that she acted under President Trump’s directive to revoke the clearances of those “current and former intelligence professionals who have abused the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards.”

“Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right,” Gabbard wrote. “Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold.

However, White House officials told The Guardian that Gabbard’s deputy chief of staff, Alexa Henning, did not reveal how the list was compiled before sharing it with followers on X.

A White House spokesperson declined to confirm whether advance notice had been given but said in a statement to The Guardian: “Director Gabbard is doing a phenomenal job and the White House has worked closely with her on implementing the President’s objectives.

“The entire administration is aligned on ensuring those who have weaponized their clearances to manipulate intelligence, leak classified intelligence without authorization, and many other egregious acts are held to account,” the spokesperson added.