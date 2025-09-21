Charlie Kirk funeral service: How many people are at the memorial at Glendale's State Farm?

Charlie Kirk funeral live updates: A memorial service to honor the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk is taking place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. Just ahead of the event, CNN reported that the venue appears ‘full a little’, adding that ‘there aren’t any more seats in the designated sections’. NBC News, meanwhile, added that several families left the stadium, saying they were told it's already full. A woman listens during a worship song before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk(AP)

Videos on social media showed a jam-packed stadium as performances started at the Charlie Kirk funeral service.

Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates

How much is State Farm Stadium's capacity?

The State Farm Stadium has a capacity for more than 63,000 people, according to its website. It usually holds NFL games through the season, as home to the Arizona Cardinals. Several concerts, including Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, also took place in the Glendale venue.

However, there is no official estimate on how many people attended the Charlie Kirk memorial on Sunday.

Read More: Questions linger in Charlie Kirk murder: ‘We always want to know why’

Charlie Kirk funeral service: List of speakers

According to a post on X by Turning Point USA, speakers at Kirk's memorial service include:

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow

President Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff

Marco Rubio, secretary of state

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of health and human services

Pete Hegseth, secretary of war

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence

Donald Trump Jr., son of President Trump

Tucker Carlson, former talk show commentator on Fox News

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff

Sergio Gor, U.S. ambassador to India nominee

Charlie Kirk funeral service live streaming details

Charlie Kirk’s funeral service will be streamed live on his Rumble account, according to Turning Point USA. Several mainstream media outlets are also expected to broadcast the event, while ongoing coverage and updates will be available through the Hindustan Times.