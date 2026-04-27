‘Jimmy Kimmel should be fired’: MAGA lashes out at late-night host as Melania urges ABC to ‘take stand’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's comments about First Lady Melania Trump resulted in backlash within minutes after the show was aired. However, the backlash became even more pronounced on Monday after the FLOTUS made a social media post targeting Kimmel's comments and urging his employer, ABC, to "take a stand."

Jimmy Kimmel at the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kimmel, in the edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, said that Melania Trump was "glowing like an expectant widow." His comments came in reference to the first Lady's much-televised attendance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

“Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said.

Responding to the comments, Melania wrote on X Monday: “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” she continued. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} MAGA Lashed Out At Jimmy Kimmel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MAGA Lashed Out At Jimmy Kimmel {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With Melania Trump urging ABC to "take a stand" against Jimmy Kimmel, the MAGA social media erupted with calls for the late-night host to be removed. Hundreds and thousands of posts were made from prominent MAGA voices on social media calling for the axing of Kimmel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Melania Trump urging ABC to "take a stand" against Jimmy Kimmel, the MAGA social media erupted with calls for the late-night host to be removed. Hundreds and thousands of posts were made from prominent MAGA voices on social media calling for the axing of Kimmel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“ABC Network, millions in this country, we who are not mentally deranged, do NOT believe people should be assassinated at all, ever, no matter which party, do wish that you would take The First Lady's words to heart. Fire Jimmy Kimmel permanently and correct your own path,” one user wrote.

Also read: Melania Trump vs. Jimmy Kimmel: Will ABC 'take stand' after First Lady's appeal? 5 things to know amid her ‘coward’ post

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Disney/ABC lets Kimmel wish death on Trump but would cancel anyone for saying it about a liberal Pure hypocrisy. Fire Jimmy Kimmel NOW. Where’s the accountability?” said another.

“ABC needs to fire Jimmy Kimmel for what he said about Melania Trump and POTUS . This depraved rhetoric has no place on American television. Fire anyone who alludes to Presidential assassination,” said another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Disney Studios Why do you keep letting Jimmy Kimmel incite violence. You did it with the Charlie Kirk assassination and Jimmy Kimmel's remarks. Now, again, with President Trump. Time to fire this provocateur,” added one.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“ABC hates America!! Fire hateful Jimmy Kimmel. You are complicit in the political hate if you don't," wrote one.

Notably, this is not the first time Kimmel is facing backlash over comments. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was briefly removed from the air in September 2025 after ABC and Disney suspended it in response to his comments about the alleged assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the subsequent political backlash.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his monologue on September 15, 2025, Kimmel criticized the way some conservative figures and then–President Donald Trump’s supporters were framing the accused killer of Charlie Kirk, suggesting that the “MAGA gang” was trying to distance themselves from the shooter while also exploiting the tragedy for political gain.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON