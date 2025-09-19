Jimmy Kimmel vs Disney: Replacement odds out after ABC takes final call on Charlie Kirk row

Jimmy Kimmel could be replaced days after his late-night show was suspended indefinitely. The 57-year-old's comments on the Charlie Kirk assassination had sparked massive backlash this week, leading to Nexstar, ABC, and Disney's decision. Now, execs are reportedly planning to meet Kimmel and are finding a way to bring him back, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Now, odds for potential Jimmy Kimmel replacements are out, and surprisingly, Caitlyn Jenner tops the board. According to odds experts at VegasInsider, Rob Schneider and Tim Allen are close behind, with Greg Gutfeld, Tomi Lahren, and Steven Crowder also in the running. Experts also listed long-shot options like Joe Rogan and President Donald Trump.

A VegasInsider spokesperson said,“Caitlyn Jenner leads the odds as the favorite, with Rob Schneider and Tim Allen close behind. Mid-tier contenders like Greg Gutfeld and Tomi Lahren bring different strengths, while wild cards such as Joe Rogan and Donald Trump reflect just how wide the speculation has become. These odds are entirely fictional and created only for entertainment purposes, not as a real betting market.”

Jimmy Kimmel replacement odds are out(VegasInsider)

Kimmel made the controversial comments during his monologue on Monday. It was Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment co-Chairman Dana Walden who immediately rushed to suspend the late-night show, the Reuters source said. Jimmy Kimmel's representatives are yet to comment on the matter.

Executives will meet with Kimmel to discuss the future of his program, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Kimmel, who has frequently targeted Trump on his comedy show, said in his monologue on Monday: "We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, in a podcast appearance on Wednesday, slammed Kimmel.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said in an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel.”

(With inputs from Reuters)