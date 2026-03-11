Joe Biden's scary cancer update: Jill Biden says 'he'll probably drive me crazy till…'
Jill Biden revealed that former President Joe Biden will live with cancer for life, as doctors have stated it is in his bones.
Former first lady Jill Biden stated on Tuesday that her husband, former President Joe Biden, will endure cancer for the remainder of his life.
Speaking with The Associated Press (AP) before the unveiling of her new book on Wednesday, Jill Biden mentioned that medical professionals had informed her husband he would “live out his natural life.”
“The fact that it is in his bones means that he will have cancer, you know, all his lifetime,” the former First Lady said.
“Like most retired couples, he'll probably drive me crazy till the end of it,” she quipped.
Joe Biden prostate cancer
Biden's diagnosis of prostate cancer was disclosed in May 2025, four months after he departed from the White House, having made the decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race less than a year prior. At that time, his office stated that the aggressive cancer had metastasized to his bones, yet there have been few updates regarding his health since then.
In recent months, the former president has attended the funeral of Rev. Jesse Jackson, spoken at several events, and was seen taking a commercial flight. His wife mentioned that he continues to travel to Washington, D.C. on a weekly basis for meetings or speeches.
Jill Biden to publish new book
In a statement made on Wednesday, Jill Biden announced that she will be publishing a new memoir, entitled View from the East Wing: A Memoir, on June 2. This book will provide insights into her four years as first lady, particularly focusing on the final year in the White House when Republicans, including President Donald Trump, persistently questioned her husband's health and his capacity to serve a second term.
“It was kind of cathartic for me to write it, and I wrote about all the, you know, sometimes painful—but other times, most of it really beautiful moments that Joe and I shared during his presidency,” Jill told AP.
“It's also a story about my being able to balance life, you know, as a working woman and as a mother, a grandmother, a first lady.”
