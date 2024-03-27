Joe Biden could provide green cards to 4,000 undocumented immigrants each year, here's who can qualify

President Joe Biden is considering handing out green cards to up to 4,000 undocumented immigrants facing deportation. There are some conditions – they must have resided in the United States for at least a decade, and have not been convicted of “serious crimes.” Joe Biden could provide green cards to 4,000 undocumented immigrants every year (Photo by Eros Hoagland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

According to the Daily Mail, a proposal floated by the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review in September last year sought to make thousands of migrants lawful permanent residents. Migrants who wish to qualify must also have “good moral character.” They will qualify only if the case is such that they “would suffer exceptional and extremely unusual hardship” if deported.

“You will have to wait your turn before an immigration judge can approve your application,” the proposal document reads. “This may take years.”

After becoming president, Biden took various executive actions in an attempt to reverse Donald Trump’s immigration policies. These included the “Remain in Mexico” program.”

Several migrants cross the border into the US illegally

A record number of migrants cross the border into the US illegally every year. In fiscal years 2022 and 2023, as many as 270 with their names on US terror watchlists were apprehended by border authorities. So far in fiscal year 2024, 50 have been encountered.

Because of Biden’s expansion of humanitarian parole, over 320,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela have been flown into the US, or have directly entered. Last month, Biden came under fire after a Venezuelan national murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. Jose Antonio Ibarra had entered the US illegally back in 2022.

During his State of the Union address, Biden apologised for referring to Ibarra as an “illegal.” On the other hand, he got Riley’s name wrong, calling her Lincoln Riley, but later failed to apologise for the mistake. Many accused him of apologising to the killer.