Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden shares news of pregnancy on election day

In a heartwarming moment amid the election tension, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter announced that she is pregnant. Naomi Biden is expecting her first baby with her husband Peter George Heermann Neal. Naomi who is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle shared the good news with world on the election day. President Joe Biden's granddaughter is expecting her first child with her husband. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Naomi Biden is expecting first child with husband

Noami shared the news of expecting her first child via Instagram stories where she posted a picture of her baby bump along with the “I voted” sticker. She captioned the post “We voted” along with the emoji of the American flag and upside-down emojis. The baby will be Joe and Jill Biden’s first great-grandchild, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Naomi has often been spotted alongside her grandfather Biden at several of the state dinner parties and accompanied him to the G7 conference held in Italy in June of this year. She is also the first presidential grandchild to get married at the White House. According to Daily Mail, her pregnancy was “the talk of a state dinner in May” and that “speculation has been rampant for months that she was expecting.”

Who is Naomi Biden's husband?

Neal reportedly has been associated with politics for a while. Reports from Guest of a Guest suggest that he was an intern when he wired with Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and then moved to work in the same position at the White House for the Obama-Biden administration, as reported by Times Now.

In 2020, he launched an application alongside Naomi which aimed to help people with small businesses. The app helped people calculate their CARES Act benefit eligibility, as reported by People. They posted on their website page, “After spending hours reading the stimulus bill and trying to understand what it meant for ourselves, as well as Peter's family's small business in Wyoming, we were struck by the difficulty of navigating what should be accessible information for struggling small businesses and individuals during a crisis like this.”

In September 2021, Neal proposed to Naomi with his grandmother’s engagement ring and they got married on the South Lawn of the White House, the next year.