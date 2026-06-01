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Joe Negri's cause of death: How did Mister Rogers Neighborhood star die at 99?

Joe Negri, known for his role as Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, died of natural causes at 99 days before his 100th birthday.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 05:18 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Joe Negri, a prominent figure from one of America’s beloved children’s television programs, has passed away just days prior to his 100th birthday. Negri, the jazz guitarist who portrayed Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, died of natural causes at the age of 99, as reported by his daughter, Lisa Negri.

Joe Negri, known as Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, passed away at 99. (X@FacetheFacts15)

Long before countless viewers recognized him from Fred Rogers’ television neighborhood, Negri had already established an impressive career in music.

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Who was Joe Negri?

For decades, Negri served as an adjunct professor at both the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University, where he taught countless musicians the intricacies of jazz guitar. He established the jazz guitar program at Duquesne and continued to teach there until 2022. After nearly 50 years of educational service, he retired from Pitt in 2019.

“Joe Negri radiates life as an art form,” remarked Deane Root, a professor of music at Pitt and former chair of the department, as per Triblive. “He crosses generations and he brings out the best in the musicians he plays with.”

As a performer, he showcased his talents in various venues, ranging from the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild and the Pittsburgh Symphony to numerous jazz clubs, both large and intimate.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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