Joe Negri's cause of death: How did Mister Rogers Neighborhood star die at 99?

Joe Negri, a prominent figure from one of America’s beloved children’s television programs, has passed away just days prior to his 100th birthday. Negri, the jazz guitarist who portrayed Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, died of natural causes at the age of 99, as reported by his daughter, Lisa Negri.

Joe Negri, known as Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, passed away at 99. (X@FacetheFacts15)

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Long before countless viewers recognized him from Fred Rogers’ television neighborhood, Negri had already established an impressive career in music.

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Who was Joe Negri?

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{{^usCountry}} Born in Pittsburgh in 1926, he began playing musical instruments at a young age after receiving a ukulele from his father when he was just 3 years old. By the age of 16, he was already touring the nation with swing bands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in Pittsburgh in 1926, he began playing musical instruments at a young age after receiving a ukulele from his father when he was just 3 years old. By the age of 16, he was already touring the nation with swing bands. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Negri subsequently performed on radio shows, played in clubs popular with dancers, including Fred and Gene Kelly, and broadened his repertoire across various instruments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Negri subsequently performed on radio shows, played in clubs popular with dancers, including Fred and Gene Kelly, and broadened his repertoire across various instruments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, his most lasting role was as Handyman Negri. He was a regular presence throughout the entire duration of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, becoming a well-known figure over 31 seasons from 1968 to 2001. A look Joe Negri's career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, his most lasting role was as Handyman Negri. He was a regular presence throughout the entire duration of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, becoming a well-known figure over 31 seasons from 1968 to 2001. A look Joe Negri's career {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even after the conclusion of the show, Negri continued to teach music for many years before his retirement in 2019. That same year, Pennsylvania recognized him with a Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award, honoring his contributions to music and the community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even after the conclusion of the show, Negri continued to teach music for many years before his retirement in 2019. That same year, Pennsylvania recognized him with a Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award, honoring his contributions to music and the community. {{/usCountry}}

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For decades, Negri served as an adjunct professor at both the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University, where he taught countless musicians the intricacies of jazz guitar. He established the jazz guitar program at Duquesne and continued to teach there until 2022. After nearly 50 years of educational service, he retired from Pitt in 2019.

“Joe Negri radiates life as an art form,” remarked Deane Root, a professor of music at Pitt and former chair of the department, as per Triblive. “He crosses generations and he brings out the best in the musicians he plays with.”

As a performer, he showcased his talents in various venues, ranging from the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild and the Pittsburgh Symphony to numerous jazz clubs, both large and intimate.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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