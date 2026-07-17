...
...
Next Story

John Steele cause of death: Florida judge dies suddenly after Greg Steube's impeachment motion; details

Florida immigration Judge John E. Steele died suddenly, hours after Rep. Greg Steube sought action against him over releasing a Cuban plane hijacker.

Updated on: Jul 17, 2026 06:21 AM IST
By Shamik Banerjee
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

John E. Steele, an immigration judge from Florida who controversially ordered the release of a Cuban plane hijacker awaiting deportation, has passed away. The news of his passing came hours after Florida House Rep Greg Steube brought an immigration motion against Judge Steele.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) celebrates during the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 10 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)
Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) celebrates during the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 10 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

Miakel Guerra Morales was released from ICE custody, due to his illegal immigrant status, following an order from Judge John Steele on July 8. Congressman Greg Steube brought a motion against at the House accusing him of "high crimes and misdemeanors."

The motion by Rep. Steube related to the plane hijacking incident. He called the order for the release of the Cuban as a "judicial overreach."

"This is exactly the kind of activist judicial overreach the American people are sick of," Rep. Steube said. "Judge Steele had every legal justification to keep a convicted plane hijacker off our streets, and he chose to let him go instead."

Also read: Where does Taylor Farms get its produce from? Details amid cyclosporiasis outbreak probe

John E. Steele Death: What Happened To Him?

Both the clerk and a "legal source" in Miami confirmed the sudden death of Judge Steele. However, the circumstances and his cause of death was not immediately clear, though reports have not flagged foul play.

Judge John Steele, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, sparked a row with his decision last week. In his order, Judge Steele said that the government "cannot lock individuals in a cell indefinitely as a workaround for a stalled deportation process.”

Also read: Insiders leak bombshell details behind Trump’s Thursday election speech as Republicans grow uneasy over strategy

More About The Miakel Guerra Morales Order

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said that Miakel Guerra Morales, along with a group, assaulted a flight crew and hijacked a Cuban plane. The plane was forced to fly for more than 100 miles into Monroe County, Florida. Eventually, the plane landed at the Key West airport, where US Marshalls arrested Morales and others.

He was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison and was awaiting deportation to Mexico. But last week, Judge Steele cited a Supreme Court ruling regarding detention of foreign nationals.

Morales was led go because "detention exceeds six months and there is no significant likelihood of removal in the reasonably foreseeable future,” late Judge Steele said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

deathcause of deathupdatefloridajudge
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home/World News/Us News/John Steele cause of death: Florida judge dies suddenly after Greg Steube's impeachment motion; details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe