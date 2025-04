Jonesboro tornado: When will twister hit after spotting in Lake City, Monette in Arkansas? Details

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for Jonesboro, Paragould and Trumann in Arkansas until 8:00 PM CDT after a violent twister was spotted in Lake City. Jonesboro is only 21 minutes from Lake City. Tornado warning was issued in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Wednesday(Unsplash)

Tornado Watch

A Tornado Watch is in effect until midnight CDT tonight for the following areas:​

In Arkansas (10 counties in East Arkansas):

Clay

Craighead

Crittenden

Cross

Greene

Lee

Mississippi

Phillips

Poinsett

St. Francis

In Mississippi (19 counties in North Mississippi):

Alcorn

Benton

Calhoun

Coahoma

DeSoto

Lafayette

Lee

Marshall

Panola

Pontotoc

Prentiss

Quitman

Tallahatchie

Tate

Tippah

Tishomingo

Tunica

Union

Yalobusha

In Missouri (2 counties in Southeast Missouri):

Dunklin

Pemiscot

In Tennessee (21 counties in West Tennessee):

Benton

Carroll

Chester

Crockett

Decatur

Dyer

Fayette

Gibson

Hardeman

Hardin

Haywood

Henderson

Henry

Lake

Lauderdale

Madison

McNairy

Obion

Shelby

Tipton

Weakley

Cities included in the watch area:

Alamo

Ashland

Bartlett

Batesville

Blytheville

Bolivar

Booneville

Brownsville

Bruce

Calhoun City

Camden

Caruthersville

Charleston

Clarksdale

Coffeeville

Collierville

Corinth

Corning

Covington

Decaturville

Dresden

Dyersburg

Forrest City

Germantown

Harrisburg

Helena-West Helena

Henderson

Holly Springs

Humboldt

Huntingdon

Iuka

Jackson

Jonesboro

Kennett

Lexington

Marianna

Marks

Martin

Memphis

Milan

Millington

New Albany

Oakland

Olive Branch

Oxford

Paragould

Paris

Parsons

Piggott

Pontotoc

Ripley, MS

Ripley, TN

Savannah

Selmer

Senatobia

Somerville

Southaven

Tiptonville

Tunica

Tupelo

Union City

Water Valley

West Memphis

Wynne