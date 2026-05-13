Joni Lamb funeral: Gateway Church choice raises eyebrows amid Robert Morris row; ‘who thought it was a good idea?’

Daystar co-founder and president Joni Lamb's funeral arrangements have drawn backlash over the choice of church. Lamb died at 65 and an official cause of death was not shared, though Daystar noted she had suffered a back injury and health matters had complicated for her.

Joni Lamb's funeral service will be at the Gateway Church.(X/@Protestia)

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Now, they announced her funeral plans on a social media post. “Thank you for the outpouring of love, prayer, and memories you’ve shared with us since Joni’s passing. Daystar family, Joni truly loved sharing her life with you, and as we gather to celebrate who she was and what she meant to us, it wouldn’t be the same without you,” they wrote.

Also Read | ‘Joni Lamb cause of death was bone cancer’: Fact-checking claim after 'back injury' update in Daystar founder's demise

Daystar added “Please join us to honor Joni Lamb at a special memorial service open to the public on Monday, May 18th at Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas.”

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{{^usCountry}} Joshua Simone of the Torn Curtain ministry questioned the choice openly and pointed to former pastor Robert Morris' sins. What did Joshua Simone say about Joni Lamb's funeral? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joshua Simone of the Torn Curtain ministry questioned the choice openly and pointed to former pastor Robert Morris' sins. What did Joshua Simone say about Joni Lamb's funeral? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Simone on X wrote “Who thought it was a good idea to hold Joni Lamb’s, Daystar CEO, memorial service at Gateway Church?”. He added, “Gateway Church was once America’s largest megachurch, but its attendance was cut in half after its founder, Pastor Robert Morris, sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl. Morris was just released from jail over Easter weekend for that crime,” and said “Why didn’t they choose another church? The charismatic church desperately needs a righteous reformation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simone on X wrote “Who thought it was a good idea to hold Joni Lamb’s, Daystar CEO, memorial service at Gateway Church?”. He added, “Gateway Church was once America’s largest megachurch, but its attendance was cut in half after its founder, Pastor Robert Morris, sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl. Morris was just released from jail over Easter weekend for that crime,” and said “Why didn’t they choose another church? The charismatic church desperately needs a righteous reformation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Several people tried to defend the move. “They are probably expecting a large turnout and needed a place large enough to hold everyone,” one wrote. Another added, “There’s a different pastor there now. Should all the bricks & mortar be punished too? Maybe they should burn it to the ground huh? Get over it! You’re judging.” Yet another shared “I believe that was her home church Rachel still goes there I think she posts pics from there time to time.”

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Meanwhile, Gateway Church is trying to leave the Robert Morris chapter behind. On May 12, it was reported that the church and Morris had ended the Tarrant County legal fight over a multimillion-dollar retirement package. Morris recently finished a six-month sentence in the Osage County Jail for child sex abuse.

These were filed against Morris after he was accused of abuse by Cindy Clemishire, who was then 12 years old. An attorney from the Morris family commented on the legal dispute with Gateway Church, and said “The parties have reached agreement on an appropriate arbitration forum to resolve their dispute and will now proceed in that forum and not in state court.” They added “Thus the state court proceeding was dismissed,” as per CBS News.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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