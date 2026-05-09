‘Joni Lamb cause of death was bone cancer’: Fact-checking claim after 'back injury' update in Daystar founder's demise

Now, a Christian streamer has claimed on X that Lamb died of bone cancer. “Joni Lamb, Daystar TV Founder and CEO, has passed away at the age of 65. On May 7, 2026, the news was confirmed that Joni Lamb cause of death was bone cancer, leaving the Christian television network and her family in shock,” the person wrote on X. He added “She died unreconciled with her son Jonathan Lamb and without publicly addressing the deep family divisions that began after Jonathan and Suzy were removed from Daystar. This tragic passing comes just days before Mother’s Day, raising serious questions about legacy, repentance, and the fear of the Lord.”

In a statement, Daystar said “Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private. The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days”.

Joni Lamb died at the age of 65 , and Daystar posted a message noting that she had a recent ‘ back injury ’. The network confirmed she had passed away on May 7.

“In this video we discuss the reported events surrounding Joni Lamb’s death, the ongoing issues at Daystar TV, and the sobering spiritual warning this situation brings to the Body of Christ. Unrepentant sin, hard hearts, and stiff necks have real consequences — even for leaders in ministry. This is a timely call for every believer and leader to humble themselves before God while there is still time. Pray for Jonathan, Suzy, Rebecca, and Rachel and the entire Lamb family as they grieve the loss of both parents,” he added on the post that reached almost 14K views at the time of writing.

Also Read | Joni Lamb's daughter-in-law, Suzy Lamb, leaves heartbreaking message after Daystar founder's death; 'Fear the Lord...'

Speaking further about his claims of Joni Lamb having bone cancer, the person stated “This has not been 100% confirmed yet. Yet several TV sources had said that.”

Joni Lamb cause of death: Fact-checking bone cancer claims Lamb did hurt her back and struggled with health complications, which were aggravated by the injury. Her injury also kept her away from Daystar for some time. However, there is no proof to back the claim that Lamb had bone cancer.

Neither has any statement been made by her family to that effect, nor has Daystar confirmed the same. There are also no mainstream reports which have noted a cancer diagnosis. Past reports also do not show any cancer diagnosis for Lamb.

Thus, the claims about Lamb dying from bone cancer are not true.