Joni Lamb's daughter-in-law, Suzy Lamb, leaves heartbreaking message after Daystar founder's death; 'Fear the Lord...'

Suzy, who has her podcast, wrote on X “Fear the Lord.” After the three-word message she intended to deliver, Suzy backed it up saying “It’s truly all I can say with trembling hands,” expressing how she was shaken up by the entire thing. “Fear the Lord,” she repeated again.

They also shared an insight into Joni's health condition before her passing. “Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private. The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days,” the statement read.

She took to X to voice her thoughts after Joni passed away following complications from a back injury. Daystar Television announced the news of Joni's passing. “With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning. We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord,” they wrote.

Joni Lamb, the president and founder of Daystar Television, died on Thursday morning at the age of 65, and daughter-in-law , Suzy Lamb, left a message. Suzy is married to Jonathan Lamb, Joni's son with her first husband, Marcus.

Several people offered condolences on Suzy's post. “I agree sweet Suzy. I’m terribly sorry that this tragedy happened. That is why we die to self and work out our salvation with fear and trembling. I pray for your husband’s heart,” one wrote.

Another added “I am so very sorry. I wish sincere condolences. But did the kids not know how close she was to meeting the Lord? Their happy, laughing, ecstatic behavior on live tv yesterday sure did not reflect that. I am concerned about Rebecca.” Yet another said “We are very sorry to hear this sad news. Gush its a shock to many Christians throughout the world, mostly a shock to you all. Prayers lifted for you, your family and to the Daystar team at this very difficult time.”

Suzy Lamb: What to know about her Suzy was married to Jonathan in 2011. They have two kids together – a son, Israel, and daughter, Arielle. Suzy is from Dallas, Texas, as per an interview with Equipped By Faith.

She studied divinity at Christ For The Nations and Business at Dallas Baptist University.

Suzy's post comes after controversy had broken out a few years back when she and her husband alleged that a member of the family molested their daughter, and accused Joni and her husband of protecting said family member. Joni had, at that time, denied the accusations brought on against them.

However, the rift appeared to exist even at the time of Joni's passing. Suzy wrote on X about the fact, and claimed that they had been kept out of the loop. She wrote “…we weren’t informed of anything. We were down the road, but weren’t given a call to say goodbye. We forgive them. Thank you for praying for Jonathan,” and added, “They knew she was dying yesterday evening and they didn’t call Jonathan to come say goodbye.”