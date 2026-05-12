Joni Lamb’s husband, Doug Weiss, revealed that a month before the broadcaster’s death, she was off air because of two hairline fractures on her spine, according to a report by Square Solution on YouTube. Weiss said at the time that Lamb was battling serious private health issues. Who is Doug Weiss? Joni Lamb’s husband claimed she had 2 hairline fractures on her spine month before death (jonilamb/Instagram)

Daystar said in a statement that Lamb had been suffering from a back injury that "compounded" health issues she was already facing. Lamb founded Daystar with her first husband, Marcus Lamb. It became one of the biggest Christian television networks in the world, back in 1993.

Daystar said in a statement, “Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private. The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.”

“Joni’s love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning,” said the Daystar Board of Directors. “We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.”

Who is Doug Weiss? Lamb married Weiss in 2023. He was her second husband. She remained married to him until her death.

Weiss is a psychologist and host known for his work with sex addiction. Heart to Heart Counseling Center, which Weiss founded, says of him, “Dr. Douglas Weiss, a licensed psychologist, founded Heart to Heart Counseling Center to offer specialized treatment for sex addicts, intimacy anorexics, and their spouses. Over nearly three decades, he has successfully guided many individuals and couples toward meaningful healing and recovery.”

“The center provides various services, including weekly 3- and 5-day intensives that attract couples from across the globe. Additionally, it hosts numerous support groups and conducts hundreds of weekly appointments with a team of 16 skilled counselors. To demonstrate his dedication, Dr. Weiss personally leads the transformative 5-day intensives at the center,Dr. Douglas Weiss is a licensed psychologist who founded the Heart to Heart Counseling Center to provide specialized treatment for individuals struggling with sex addiction, intimacy anorexia, and their partners. With nearly three decades of experience, he has successfully guided many individuals and couples toward meaningful healing and recovery,” it adds.

Weiss is certified as a Sexual Recovery Therapist (SRT), Partners Recovery Therapist (PRT), and Intimacy Anorexia Therapist (IAT). He holds certifications as a Sexual Recovery Coach (SRC), Partners Recovery Coach (PRC), and Intimacy Anorexia Coach (IAC).