Josh Elliott seeks divorce from wife Liz Cho after 10 years of marriage: All on legal battle, serious allegations

Former CBS anchor Josh Elliott has initiated divorce proceedings against his wife, Liz Cho, following nearly ten years of marriage. They are currently engaged in a contentious legal dispute. Josh Elliott has filed for divorce from Liz Cho, marking a contentious legal dispute after nearly ten years of marriage

In court documents from Connecticut acquired by Page Six, Elliott submitted his request to terminate his marriage to the ABC anchor on June 20, 2025.

“The marriage of the parties has broken down irretrievably,” the court documents read, as Elliott is seeking a “dissolution of the marriage” along with “an equitable distribution of all property, both real and personal.”

Cho replied to her estranged husband's filing on November 6 — and also lodged a cross-complaint against him — asserting that their marriage “has broken down irretrievably.” The last time the couple appeared publicly together was in 2016.

How did Josh Elliott and Liz Cho meet? Josh Elliott and Liz Cho first encountered each other while employed at ABC in the early 2010s. Elliott served as a correspondent for Good Morning America from 2011 to 2014, whereas Cho has been with WABC since 2003. After two years of being in a relationship, Elliott proposed to Cho during a trip to Europe.

They tied the knot in a ceremony held in Montecito, California, in July 2015, with around 70 close friends and family members present. This marriage marked the second for both individuals, each bringing a daughter from their prior relationships.

Chaotic battle and serious allegations Liz Cho has initiated aggressive discovery requests, seeking comprehensive financial records and personal communications. She has requested documents such as bank statements from January 2020 onwards, travel receipts, and any correspondence regarding romantic relationships. Cho is pursuing information on "monies spent" and "property given" to other romantic partners.

A look at Elliott's career Elliott was employed by NBC Sports before his switch to CBS News, where he took on the role of CBSN’s lead daytime anchor in March 2016. His time in this position was short-lived and marked by challenges, spanning less than a year. In February 2017, he publicly declared his exit to assume a more significant role within CBS News, reportedly surprising the executives.

Shortly thereafter, CBS News announced that they were "parting ways" with Elliott.

What lies ahead for the estranged couple? Elliott and Cho share two Portuguese Water Dogs and co-own a marital residence in Connecticut, which further complicates their separation. Their legal representatives have clashed over discovery requests, with Elliott deeming Cho’s requests as unreasonable and harassing. A source informed Page Six that these requests are typical in divorce proceedings, with "no evidence" of infidelity.

Elliott has also accused Cho of surveilling his phone calls, searching through his personal belongings, and neglecting the dogs. Both parties are set to appear in court on March 20, 2026.