Peter Attia Epstein files row: Bari Weiss reportedly in tussle with Paramount to keep contributor at CBS News

Dr Peter Attia is in a spot of trouble ever since his name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files. Attia's exchange with the late convicted child sex offender went public after the Justice Department released the latest tranche of documents this Friday. Bari Weiss reportedly wants to keep Peter Attia on at CBS News. (X/@AdameMedia, Facebook/Helen Gordon)

Attia had just been taken on as a contributor at CBS News when his exchanges with Epstein put the individual under scrutiny. Since then, Attia has apologized for the email and maintained that he was not involved in any criminal activities. Attia has further added that he didn't board Epstein's plane or visit the infamous island.

However, it might be too little too late, with The Wrap reporting that CBS News' chief of news Bari Weiss is the only person between Attia and a firing.

Peter Attia: Bari Weiss vs Paramount struggle “It’s Bari versus everyone right now on Attia,” an individual told the publication, adding that Paramount executives saw it as a HR matter and deemed Attia could not be giving expert advice on a broadcast network.

While corporate wants Attia gone, Weiss is not keen on cutting ties over the former's links to Epstein, as she sees it giving in to the mob. The publication further reported that the ultimate decision about Attia's future might come down to Paramount CEO David Ellison.

Also Read | Peter Attia's wife and children: All we know about ‘celeb doctor’ named in Epstein files In some of the emails that have surfaced, Attia made crude jokes with Epstein. In 2015, he wrote “worst part about being your friend is that the life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul…”. Then in 2016, Attia joked “P—y is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten, though.”

He's now issued an apology on X saying “To be clear: 1. I was not involved in any criminal activity. 2. My interactions with Epstein had nothing to do with his sexual abuse or exploitation of anyone. 3. I was never on his plane, never on his island, and never present at any sex parties. That said, I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me. I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it.”