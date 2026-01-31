Peter Attia's wife and children: All we know about ‘celeb doctor’ named in Epstein files

Newly published records from the US Justice Department feature email communications involving Dr. Peter Attia, a physician and the founder of the preventive health practice Early Medical, as per documents disclosed on Friday. Newly released records show Dr. Peter Attia communicated with Jeffrey Epstein via email. The Justice Department disclosed millions of documents tied to Epstein, while Attia, who resides in Texas with his family, has yet to comment on the findings. (X@giorgallidis)

Dr. Attia is mentioned in the most recent batch of files associated with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, which were made public in accordance with federal transparency regulations. This release is part of a broader dissemination of investigative materials pertaining to Epstein and his associates.

One document, designated as EFTA02496403, comprises a collection of emails that were exchanged between Dr. Attia and Epstein. “You the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can't tell a soul...,” Dr Attia stated in one message.

The email exchange's subject line states -- “Got a fresh shipment”. Dr. Attia has yet to provide a public comment regarding the document release.

On Friday, the Justice Department verified that over three million pages of records, in addition to more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, have been disclosed to the public. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed the release during a press conference.

Dr. Peter Attia has not yet provided any comments regarding the new Epstein files.

Dr. Peter Attia wife and children As Peter Attia's name appeared in the Epstein files, here is what we know regarding his marital status, family, children, and educational qualifications.

Dr. Attia's personal life is closely linked to his professional endeavors. He encountered his wife, Jill Attia, while they were students at Stanford University.

United by a shared enthusiasm for science and committed to their careers in the medical sector, they developed a profound intellectual bond that ultimately blossomed into love. Both Peter and Jill advanced their education, with Peter obtaining his medical degree and Jill working towards a Master’s degree in healthcare administration.

Attia resides in the Austin, Texas region with his wife and three children.

In spite of their busy professional lives, they endeavor to foster a caring and supportive atmosphere for their children, achieving a balance between their work commitments and valuable family time.