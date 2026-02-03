Peter Attia-Epstein row: Celebrity doctor breaks silence over ‘ugly’ email, ‘Everything about him seemed…’

Attia went on to say that during that phase of his career, he had limited interaction with influential individuals, and Epstein's connections appeared to be a refreshing experience. “Everything about him seemed excessive and exclusive, including the fact that he lived in the largest home in all of Manhattan, owned a Boeing 727, and hosted parties with the most powerful and prominent leaders in business and politics. I treated that access as something to be quiet about rather than discussed freely with others.”

“In June 2015, I sent Epstein an email with the subject line 'Got a fresh shipment'. The email contained a photograph of bottles of metformin, a medication I had just received from the pharmacy for my own use. The subject line referred to the picture of the bottles of medication. He replied with the words “me too” and attached a photograph of an adult woman. I responded with crude, tasteless banter. Reading that exchange now is very embarrassing, and I will not defend it. I’m ashamed of myself for everything about this. At the time, I understood this exchange as juvenile, not a reference to anything dark or harmful.”

The email in question was dispatched to Epstein following his conviction.

Defending himself, the anti-aging physician stated that he was never present at any sex parties but expressed embarrassment over the tasteless and indefensible emails he sent to Epstein.

Celebrity doctor Peter Attia has opened up about the bizarre email he sent to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which was released in the most recent batch of documents. The Canadian-American author and researcher did not refute the existence of the crude email. He, however, maintained that he was not involved in any criminal activities, nor did he board Epstein's plane or visit his infamous private island.

Peter Attia says he did not serve as Epstein's physician Attia clarified that he was never Epstein's physician, but he did respond to general medical inquiries and suggested other healthcare providers to him. He expressed his disgust upon discovering the investigation into Epstein in 2018. “At that point, I told him directly he needed to accept responsibility for what he did,” he stated.

Attia was referenced in the Epstein Files 1741 times, with the most shocking instance being the email he himself cited in his statement, where he claimed that female genitals could be classified as “low carb.”

Peter Attia seeks apology, regrets his past actions While seeking an apology, he said, “Nothing in this letter is meant to minimize the harm suffered by the young women Epstein abused. Their trauma is permanent.”

“I am not asking for a pass from you. I am not asking anyone to ignore the emails or pretend they aren’t ugly. They simply are,” he continued.

He admitted that he regrets his past actions and statements, saying: “The man I am today, roughly ten years later, would not write them and would not associate with Epstein at all. Whatever growth I’ve had over the past decade does not erase the emails I wrote then.”

“I recognize that my actions and words have consequences for the people I care deeply about, including all of you. I regret the cost this has placed on you, and I take responsibility for it. I won’t ask anyone to defend me or explain this on my behalf. If you have questions or concerns, I’ll address them directly with you, my team.”

An email correspondence dated July 12, 2017, hints that Attia intended to meet with Epstein the following morning.

In his statement, however, Attia did not reference this specific occurrence as he expressed regret for his general affiliation with Epstein.