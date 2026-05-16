Josh Mauro cause of death revealed: Here's how ex-Arizona Cardinals defensive end die

Former NFL athlete Josh Mauro suffered an overdose due to a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, as per a preliminary medical examiner's report acquired by the California Post. Mauro, 35, passed away on April 23, announced his father Greg in a Facebook post.

Josh Mauro, 35, a former NFL player, died from an overdose involving fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol. His father announced the tragic news on social media. (nfl)

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“With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend,” Josh Mauro's father wrote.

Currently, the Post reports that an autopsy conducted in Phoenix, Arizona, concluded that the manner of death was accidental, resulting from “acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication.”

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Who was Josh Mauro?

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{{^usCountry}} Mauro was born in the United Kingdom but relocated to Texas at the age of three. He excelled at his suburban high school in Dallas and subsequently played at Stanford University. Following that, he had a seven-season career in the NFL, which included four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, before finally retiring after the 2021 season. Josh Mauro's career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mauro was born in the United Kingdom but relocated to Texas at the age of three. He excelled at his suburban high school in Dallas and subsequently played at Stanford University. Following that, he had a seven-season career in the NFL, which included four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, before finally retiring after the 2021 season. Josh Mauro's career {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mauro joined the Giants in 2018, participating in 12 games and making four starts. The defensive end, standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 290 pounds, achieved 28 tackles, four of which were for loss, along with one sack during that season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mauro joined the Giants in 2018, participating in 12 games and making four starts. The defensive end, standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 290 pounds, achieved 28 tackles, four of which were for loss, along with one sack during that season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A product of Stanford and originally from England, Mauro entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014, playing for eight seasons. He dedicated six of those seasons mainly to the Arizona Cardinals, while also having brief tenures with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A product of Stanford and originally from England, Mauro entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014, playing for eight seasons. He dedicated six of those seasons mainly to the Arizona Cardinals, while also having brief tenures with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars. {{/usCountry}}

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Throughout his career, Mauro played in 80 games, accumulating 5.0 sacks and a total of 130 combined tackles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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