Joshua LeBlanc case: What happened to NASA engineer found in burned Tesla in Alabama? Explained

The death of 29-year-old Joshua LeBlanc has raised questions after he was found inside a burned Tesla vehicle in Huntsville, Alabama. Authorities said the incident occurred around 2:45 pm local time, when the vehicle crashed into a guardrail, struck several trees and later exploded.

While authorities have linked the fatal incident to the crash and fire, LeBlanc’s family remains troubled by the sequence of events. (Joshua LeBlanc/ LinkedIn)

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LeBlanc’s body was reportedly burned beyond recognition, with officials confirming his identity three days later.

LeBlanc, who worked as an aerospace technologies electrical engineer at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, was reported missing earlier that same day at approximately 4:32 am, as cited by KLFY.

His family said he had not shown up for work and had left behind his phone and wallet at home, details that they found unusual. They also noted that he had left his dog behind and had not communicated with them at any point that day.

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Movements tracked through Tesla data

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators later tracked LeBlanc’s movements using Tesla’s Sentry Mode system. According to The Mirror US, the vehicle was located at Huntsville International Airport for around four hours before traveling west along rural backroads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators later tracked LeBlanc’s movements using Tesla’s Sentry Mode system. According to The Mirror US, the vehicle was located at Huntsville International Airport for around four hours before traveling west along rural backroads. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Family members said this route did not align with any known plans, adding to their concerns about the circumstances leading up to his death. Family raises concerns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members said this route did not align with any known plans, adding to their concerns about the circumstances leading up to his death. Family raises concerns {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While authorities have linked the fatal incident to the crash and fire, LeBlanc’s family remains troubled by the sequence of events. They believe the lack of communication, combined with the unexpected travel route and personal belongings left behind, raises the possibility that something more may have occurred before the crash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While authorities have linked the fatal incident to the crash and fire, LeBlanc’s family remains troubled by the sequence of events. They believe the lack of communication, combined with the unexpected travel route and personal belongings left behind, raises the possibility that something more may have occurred before the crash. {{/usCountry}}

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The outlet reported that the family fears he may have been abducted prior to his death, though no official confirmation has been made by investigators.

The Mirror US reported that more than 10 individuals linked to nuclear science or space research have disappeared since 2023. Addressing the issue, Donald Trump said, “I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added that authorities are examining whether any of the cases could be connected. “No stone will be unturned in this effort, and the White House will provide updates when we have them,” she said on X.

Officials have not confirmed any link between LeBlanc’s death and other cases, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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