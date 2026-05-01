...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini denies sexual assault allegations by ‘Indian’ ex-colleague, calls lawsuit a ‘fabrication’

The lawsuit accuses Lorna Hajdini of subjecting the plaintiff to non-consensual and humiliating sex acts.

Published on: May 01, 2026 12:14 pm IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
Advertisement

A high-ranking JPMorgan Chase executive has denied allegations of sexual assault contained in a lawsuit filed this week. Lorna Hajdini, an executive director in the bank’s leveraged finance division, has called the accusations a “complete fabrication” in a statement through her lawyers.

Lorna Hajdini has denied all allegations(Lorna Hajdini LinkedIn and Bloomberg)

“Lorna categorically denies the allegations,” her lawyers told The NY Post. “She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the New York County Supreme Court under the pseudonym “John Doe,” accuses Hajdini of serious misconduct. It claimed that Hajdini subjected the plaintiff to “non-consensual and humiliating sex acts,” drugged him with substances including Rohypnol and Viagra, and used racial slurs.

The legal filing includes several explosive words said by Hajdini, which her legal team maintains were never spoken.

Some of them were, “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.” “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy.” “You really think [management]... want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?... If you don’t f*** my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion.” “I’m going to ruin you, I f***ing own you.”

Allies of Hajdini, an NYU Stern graduate, described her as a “top performer” whose reputation has been unfairly “tarnished.”

Staff inside the bank have described a “strange” atmosphere, with some employees allegedly discussing the matter on private messaging apps rather than monitored internal systems. One senior staffer reportedly told the Daily Mail, “Everyone’s wondering what Jamie thinks,” referring to CEO Jamie Dimon.

 
jpmorgan chase & co. sexual abuse sexual assault
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini denies sexual assault allegations by ‘Indian’ ex-colleague, calls lawsuit a ‘fabrication’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.