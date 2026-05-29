Judge Eleanor Ross husband: 5 things on Brian Ross amid sex in chamber scandal involving Atlanta cop Kelley Collier

A married judge was subjected to a private reprimand for having sex with a police officer in her chambers within the earshot of law clerks. The individual has now been identified as Eleanor Ross, the Atlanta-based US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, as per Bloomberg Law.

Eleanor Ross has been identified as the judge reprimanded for having sex in her chambers with a cop, and she's married to Judge Brian K Ross. (University of Houston Law Center, State Court of DeKalb County)

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The publication noted that Ross was nominated by President Barack Obama and got the Senate confirmation in 2014. She's also served as a state court judge and a federal prosecutor in the district. Besides, Ross has been prosecutor in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. She had also presided over the criminal case of reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, sentenced in 2022 after they were convicted of bank and tax fraud. The couple was pardoned by President Donald Trump last year. She's also the first Black woman to serve as a judge on the Northern District of Georgia.

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{{^usCountry}} Ross was reportedly found to have engaged in sexual intercourse in ‘chambers and during business hours’ over her two-year relationship. The report noted the relationship ‘demonstrated a gross lack of judgment’ and resulted in a ‘chambers workplace that was extremely uncomfortable and troubling for clerks’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ross was reportedly found to have engaged in sexual intercourse in ‘chambers and during business hours’ over her two-year relationship. The report noted the relationship ‘demonstrated a gross lack of judgment’ and resulted in a ‘chambers workplace that was extremely uncomfortable and troubling for clerks’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The police officer was identified by Bloomberg Law as Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Kelley Collier. Who is Kelley Collier? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police officer was identified by Bloomberg Law as Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Kelley Collier. Who is Kelley Collier? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Collier commands the Atlanta Police Department's community services division. As per Bloomberg Law, the report noted the police officer worked for the department since 1998 and served as ‘commander of a certain division’ since 2025. The publication noted these years aligned with Collier's career trajectory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Collier commands the Atlanta Police Department's community services division. As per Bloomberg Law, the report noted the police officer worked for the department since 1998 and served as ‘commander of a certain division’ since 2025. The publication noted these years aligned with Collier's career trajectory. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, Ross did not preside over any case in which the officer or the police department was a party between January 2022 and October 2025, as per the report. However, the scandal has put focus on Ross' family, particularly her husband, who also happens to be a judge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Ross did not preside over any case in which the officer or the police department was a party between January 2022 and October 2025, as per the report. However, the scandal has put focus on Ross' family, particularly her husband, who also happens to be a judge. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's all you need to know about Brian K. Ross.

Brian K. Ross: 5 things to know

Brian was appointed to serve as judge for the State Court of DeKalb County in 2015. Soon after, he became Division B’s first Presiding Judge. Brian was raised in Columbus, Georgia and got his bachelor’s from Florida A & M University in Tallahassee, Florida in 1993. He then served as Field Artillery officer in the United States Army. Brian completed Army Airborne School and was in Southwest Asia during Operation Vigilant Warrior. He left the army in 1996 to attend University of Georgia School of Law. Brian was a prosecuting attorney in the Newton County District Attorney’s Office before entering private practice. Between 2003 and 2013, he practiced in the areas of criminal defense and domestic relations, as per the DeKalb County State Court site. Brian and Eleanor have two daughters together.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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