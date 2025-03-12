How NBA star Junior Bridgeman built a $1.4 billion empire - A look at his business ventures

Billionaire entrepreneur and ex-NBA player Junior Bridgeman died after suffering a medical emergency at a public event on Tuesday. He was 71. Junior Bridgeman died at the age of 71. (X/@unclelarry52 and X/@YvanMontgury)

Bridgeman played in the NBA for 12 years, from 1975 to 1987, during which he was a key player for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

In response to his passing, the Milwaukee Bucks issued a statement, saying, "We are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman."

“Junior’s retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks’ success. His hard work and perseverance led him to become one of the nation’s top business leaders and, last September, Junior’s professional life came full circle when he returned to the Bucks family as an owner. His memory will always be an inspiration to the Bucks organization.”

Junior Bridgeman’s entrepreneurial journey -

Bridgeman began investing in Wendy’s franchises during his NBA career. Upon retiring from professional basketball, he became the owner and CEO of Bridgeman Foods, overseeing the operation of over 450 Wendy's and Chili's restaurants across 20 states until 2016, WDRB reported.

He also served as an independent bottler for Coca-Cola. Additionally, Bridgeman’s family acquired Ebony and Jet magazines. He was also a co-owner of the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.

In September 2024, Bridgeman made a significant move by purchasing a 10% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, a deal that valued the franchise at $4 billion.

Bridgeman served as Chairman of the University of Louisville’s Board of Trustees from 2003 to 2005 and briefly returned to the board in 2016. He also held positions on several boards, including Fifth Third Bank, the Louisville Free Public Library, West End School, and the Crusade for Children Foundation. Additionally, he co-chaired the capital campaign for the African American Heritage Foundation.

Bridgeman was also a part of the original board of the Louisville Arena Authority, which played an important role in securing financing for KFC Yum! Center.

Junior Bridgeman’s net worth -

While Bridgeman earned around $350,000 a year during his NBA career, his business ventures propelled his wealth to an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. His financial success made him one of the wealthiest former athletes in the world.