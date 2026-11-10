Justice Unresolved: Heaven LaShae Ross was 11 when she was abducted and murdered in Alabama; 23 years later, her family is still searching for answers

Justice Unresolved is a series of articles examining cold cases, disappearances and unsolved crimes that continue to haunt families and communities in America. The stories revisit the known facts, unanswered questions and latest developments in cases where the search for truth is far from over.

Heaven LaShae Ross was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped and murdered (Image: Reagan Fryer)

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Heaven LaShae Ross was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped from a bus stop near her Northport, Alabama home. The little girl’s kidnapper killed her and buried her under an abandoned home in Holt.

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The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Alabama is still searching for the person who abducted and murdered Heaven in 2003, and her family is still awaiting justice and looking for answers.

Twenty-three years after Heaven’s tragic murder, her half-sister, Reagan Fryer, who shares the same biological father with Heaven, shed light on the case and the family’s quest for answers in an interview with HindustanTimes.com.

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{{^usCountry}} Reagan was only three years old when Heaven disappeared, and did not really get to know her sister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reagan was only three years old when Heaven disappeared, and did not really get to know her sister. {{/usCountry}}

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“From what I have been told, Heaven was very loving and had a close bond with our older sister Alex. When I see Heaven’s photos, I see a free-spirited, kind young girl,” Reagan said.

Heaven was referred to as ‘Shae Shae’ by her loved ones

Heaven, referred to as ‘Shae Shae’ by Reagan and other loved ones, left her home on August 19, 2003, to catch the school bus. It was an ordinary event, something she always did. However, that morning was the last time her family saw her alive. Her remains were discovered three years later, in December 2006, by a man who was collecting cans.

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When Heaven went missing, she and Alex lived with their biological mother. Reagan did not live in the same house with them at the time.

Alex, who left for school with Heaven that morning, was a few minutes behind her sister. Heaven told Alex she would walk to the bus stop, and both of them went their separate ways, Reagan said.

Heaven's remains were found under an abandoned home in Holt

“Shae Shae never made it to the bus stop,” said Reagan. “Their stepfather, Kevin, went to search for her and realized she had never reached. That’s when they knew something was wrong.”

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“My earliest memories of Heaven are from when she went missing,” she added. “Unfortunately, I never got a chance to know my sister closely.”

Reagan said that Heaven’s case is now considered a cold case.

“As far as I know, Heaven’s remains were found beneath an abandoned house in Holt, Alabama. Her school backpack was discovered, as were the last clothing items she was wearing. The case is still open, and police are still looking for leads,” said Reagan.

Authorities are still looking for Heaven's killer

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office asked for leads in an August 2026 Facebook post. The post described Heaven as a “sweet girl who preferred being at home with her family,” and someone who “adored her father and was often described as the peacekeeper among those she loved.”

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“Today, the circumstances surrounding Heaven's disappearance and death remain a mystery. After more than two decades, her family is still waiting for answers, accountability, and the closure they deserve. Someone knows what happened to Heaven LaShae Ross. Even the smallest detail could make a difference,” read the post.

Anyone with information regarding Heaven's disappearance or death is urged to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

“I recently met with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, and they said that what would help is a witness coming forward – someone who saw something the morning Shae Shae disappeared,” said Reagan.

‘I hope that someone will eventually come forward’

Reagan said that there are several theories about what may have happened to Heaven.

“Some theories say that she was killed by someone who knew her, while some say it was a complete stranger,” she said. “Unfortunately, we don’t know what really happened.”

Reagan, who lives in Alabama, has been doing her bit to help get justice for her sister.

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There are several theories about what may have happened to Heaven

“I frequently speak with law enforcement and encourage the public to come forward with any information they might have,” Reagan said. “I care very much about the case. I did not know Heaven, but she was my sister, and I love and care about her.”

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“I hope that someone will eventually come forward, whether it’s a witness or the person who hurt her,” she added.

Reagan is now a part-time English instructor, and also does work with the local arts community.

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“Heaven’s case affected me emotionally as I grew up,” Reagan said. “My therapist once told me that maybe the reason I get very worried when someone does not respond to me is because my earliest memory of someone not responding is connected to Heaven’s disappearance, and she ended up dead. I have a lot of anxiety.”

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She added, “I remember the candlelight vigil that was held for Heaven. I grew up with sadness in my heart, and even endured bullying as a young girl because of what happened to my sister.”

Authorities are still looking for leads in Heaven's case

Reagan said she has a Google Drive where she saves any leads that have come out about Heaven’s case, podcasts that discussed it, as well as news articles about the incident.

Reagan makes sure to keep her sister’s case in the public eye, often writing about it on social media. Here’s one of her recent posts about Heaven:

“I do my own research whenever I can. Heaven was just an 11-year-old girl when she was killed. I care very much about her and want to find out what really happened,” Reagan concluded.