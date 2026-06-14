Justice Unresolved: Ciera Breland vanished in Johns Creek, Georgia. Questions continue to surround her husband

Justice Unresolved is a series of articles examining cold cases, disappearances and unsolved crimes that continue to haunt families and communities in America. The stories revisit the known facts, unanswered questions and latest developments in cases where the search for truth is far from over. Ciera Breland vanished in Johns Creek, Georgia (Blaire Nichole/Facebook)

More than four years ago, 31-year-old Ciera Locklair Breland vanished without a trace from Georgia. She was last seen at her mother-in-law’s home in Johns Creek on February 24, 2022. Her family has since been desperate for answers, most of which still remain unanswered.

Ciera was not reported missing until February 26, when her husband, Xavier Breland, filed a report with police in Carmel. Xavier claimed that Ciera simply left their home without her cell phone, keys, or her infant son. However, neither detectives nor Ciera’s family bought that story.

Xavier quickly stopped cooperating with investigators. He was soon labelled as a person of interest in Ciera’s disappearance.

The Johns Creek Police Department has been the lead investigator on the case, even though the missing person report was filed in Indiana, because the last time Ciera was seen alive was in Georgia. Ciera and Xavier had gone to Georgia to visit their families.

Police in Georgia said that they obtained avideo confirming Ciera’s last known location. Ciera was last captured on video about 7:17 pm on February 24at her mother-in-law's home on Highgate Manor Court, according to Johns Creek police Lt. Debra Kalish, WRTV reported.

Ciera’s mother later claimed that her daughter was planning to leave Xavier, and “did not plan to go back to Indiana,” per Fox59.

Blaire Nichole, a resident of Carmel, Indiana, where Ciera was reported missing, opened up about the case in a conversation with HindustanTimes.com. Blaire, who knows Ciera’s family, has been vocal about the case in the years since Ciera’s disappearance.

“I learned of her case on the local news,” Blaire said. “It was extremely shocking because we don’t hear of many crime cases here in Carmel.”

“After seeing Xavier’s photo, I recognized him as someone who had been swiping right on me on Hinge, a dating app I was on at the time. He and I never connected on the app, but I recognized him as he looks distinctive. After that, I joined a social media group dedicated to Ciera's case. Through that group, I met some of Ciera's family. Eventually, I met her mother.”

Blaire stressed that law enforcement in both Indiana and Georgia continue to do a “very good job” with Ciera's case.

What we know about Xavier Breland In June 2024, Xavier was found guilty on an unrelated charge by an Indiana court. He was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and was taken back into custody.

Court documents showed that Xavier was involved in "an accidental discharge of a firearm" that occurred at a residence on Baldwin Lane, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. He told investigators that he was moving a Christmas tree into his garage when he heard a gunshot and rushed outside. He reportedly returned to the garage to locate the firearm, and then unloaded it. Investigators found a SIG Sauer P365 and another firearm at the scene.

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Xavier already had a prior criminal history. He was convicted on felony burglary charges in 2005.

During police’s time at Xavier’s home after the firearm incident, they received a missing person’s flyer featuring Ciera. Xavier had told officers that his wife had walked to a store down the street wearing a black top and purple shorts in 20-degree weather, but Ciera’s family said that police told them she never reached the store. No surveillance footage captured her entering the establishment.