OLG Greenwood shooting reports: What's happening at Our Lady of the Greenwood Summer Festival, Indiana? 'We were stuck'

Update: According to local reporter Rafael Sánchez, a teenage suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting another teenage boy in the foot during the Our Lady of the Greenwood Summer Festival in Greenwood, Indiana, on Friday. Unconfirmed witness reports claim shots were fired during the Our Lady of the Greenwood Summer Festival in Greenwood, Indiana, on Friday. (Unsplash)

In a Facebook post, Sánchez wrote, "The victim a teenage male was shot in the foot. Motive as of 9:28pm is unknown. The festival is still open. Greenwood police plan to put out a release at some point this evening."

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Initial report: Unconfirmed witness reports claim shots were fired during the Our Lady of the Greenwood Summer Festival in Greenwood, Indiana, on Friday. Several attendees reported fleeing the scene after hearing what they believed were gunshots. Authorities have not confirmed the reports, and details remain limited.

What have witnesses said? Witnesses on social media claimed they heard that a person was shot in the foot during the incident. According to unverified accounts, the suspect fled the scene before reportedly being taken into custody. There are also conflicting reports about whether the festival was shut down or later reopened.

As of now, neither Greenwood police nor festival organizers have issued an official statement confirming these claims.

One witness reported on Facebook, "Shooting at OLG Lila and I were on a ride and stuck for what felt like forever. Thank god for protecting my family."

Another wrote, "I heard someone was shot in the foot and a possible suspect is in custody."

A third person added, "Right as soon as we said “we’re glad the kids were having fun” we heard the first shot and looked at each other like what was that and then the rest rang out real quick after."