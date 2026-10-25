Justice Unresolved: Arizona teen Emily Hieber told her mom she was ‘excited’ to be an aunt; then she mysteriously disappeared

Justice Unresolved is a series of articles examining cold cases, disappearances and unsolved crimes that continue to haunt families and communities in America. The stories revisit the known facts, unanswered questions and latest developments in cases where the search for truth is far from over. Arizona teen Emily Hieber told her mom she was ‘excited’ to be an aunt; then she mysteriously disappeared (Help Us Find Emily Hieber/Facebook)

An Arizona mother is searching for the truth after her beloved daughter, 19-year-old Emily Hieber, went missing as many as 13 years ago. Emily disappeared on February 3, 2013, from Yuma, Arizona, alongside her miniature pinscher, Bruiser. They have not been heard from or seen since. By February 6 of the same year, Emily’s phone was no longer in service.

Emily's mother, Jenny Jimenez, told HindustanTimes.com that when she called the police department to file a missing persons report, they refused to do it because of her “age and lifestyle.” She started putting up flyers, and her father spoke to a detective about Emily, who took the case.

Jenny said that before Emily went missing, her daughter “had been living from place to place for a year.” However, the last time the two of them met, Emily told her mother that she was “ready to turn her life around.” She was overjoyed as her nephew had just been born, and she was “excited” to be an aunt, Jenny said.

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“It’s been more than a decade and we are no closer to finding Emily,” Jenny told HindustanTimes.com. “Information keeps coming in and the detectives investigate it but nothing comes of it. The lead detective has been amazing. All he wants is to find Emily.”

The last time Jenny met her daughter Jenny opened up about the last day she saw her daughter before her disappearance.

“Emily was here at my house the last day I saw her. She was visiting her nephew. When she left, we hugged. We told each other “I love you.” I had no idea that would be the last time I saw her. We had a good feeling that things were going to be different.”