Kai Trump shares childhood memories of White House, hints at Barron's appearance in her new vlog; ‘If you guys…’

Kai Trump, who looked stunning during her grandfather Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47 President of the US, shared a 14-minute behind-the-scenes vlog, offering a rare glimpse into the First Family. Kai Trump casually mentioned that her upcoming vlog may feature her and Barron playing another soccer match together.(AP)

Trump's 17-year-old eldest grandchild documented significant events from the 18-hour day, including the swearing-in ceremony, three inaugural balls and the family's arrival at the White House.

During Trump's final term in office, which lasted from 2017 to 2021, Kai disclosed that she and Barron, Trump's youngest 18-year-old don, used to play hide-and-seek within the White House.

“Me, Barron and Donny (her younger brother),” she said, adding that “we used to play hide and go seek” as well as “soccer” on the front lawn.

Barron to appear on Kai vlog soon?

Kai casually mentioned that her upcoming vlog may feature her and Barron playing another soccer match together.

“A soccer vlog of me and Barron? If you guys want to see that, let me know,” she said.

The aspiring YouTuber highlighted her extreme fatigue following the Monday's inauguration. which she described as “the experience of a lifetime... a little bit crazy” but “memorable.”

She further said that she had taken only four hours sleep and felt “cooked” before the huge event.

Don Jr laud ‘little smurf’ Kai

At one moment, Kai even asked her father Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., to “say something to the vlog.”

Expressing his love for Kai, who he called “little smurf”, Don Jr. stated: “I'm so proud of her. I jumped her yesterday and asked her if she wanted to speak in front of 25,000 people live and she absolutely crushed it.”

The Trump family took some time later in the evening to get some family photos in peace.

For an unplanned portrait, Ivanka, Tiffany, Don Jr., Eric, and their partners, as well as Kai and Melania, joined President Trump.

The President later posed for a lone photograph with Kai.